MOST RECENT

PERFECT conditions prevailed on Saturday morning and 73
02:19 pm | SHIRLEY Reeves of Korumburra was honoured on Australia Day by being awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to youth and to the community.…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:16 pm | INVERLOCH’S Neil Warren received an Order of Australia Medal for his ongoing service to South Gippsland on Australia Day. He was nominated by Leongatha Lyric Theatre, which he…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
01:54 pm | KEN Lay believes his Australia Day honour belongs to his family and the 17,000 members of Victoria Police. The Inverloch resident was formerly chief commissioner of Victoria Police…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
11:53 am | THE lives of a Leongatha family were upended within the space of a month, after their three year old son was diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition. In…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:33 pm | INVERLOCH’S Leah Baud is urging South Gippslanders to don colourful attire to raise money for cancer research and awareness.…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:24 pm | THE Poowong outdoor pool held a night of family fun at the annual Australia Day eve pool party last…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:12 pm | THE school holidays are over and the school time zones are in force across South Gippsland. Bass Coast…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:00 pm | MORE than 40 boats were on show to the public on Friday at Inverloch during the Classic Wooden Dinghy…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Generosity buoys farmers
Shark alert
Fatality was waiting to happen
Plea for blood
Driver unharmed
Long Street shops deserted
Father dies in horror crash
Summer trade hot in Inverloch
Gas explosion burns woman
Holy cow
David rescues koala again
Roadworks delays frustrate drivers
Alcohol kills on roads
Council land sales far from final
01:57 pm | THE Inlet Hotel in Inverloch hosted its annual Beach Party on Saturday, January 21. This year’s event was bigger and better than ever with entertainment provided by local band The Paddy Cakes. The Paddy Cakes are an alternative/indie rock band formed in Gippsland last year. Consisting of Dalton Tripodi (vocals/guitar), Midge Jacobsen (bass/vocals), Oakley Kerr…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:49 pm | SEJ Leongatha yarded 3063 cattle at the VLE Leongatha store sale as the lone selling agents last Friday. The sale was one of the largest single agent sales ever held at Koonwarra. SEJ livestock agent Bill Egan said, “It was a good solid sale with outstanding run of cattle.” There were 232 grown steers, in…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:43 pm | PERFECT conditions prevailed on Saturday morning and 73 athletes enjoyed the fine conditions. Camryn McKenzie had a brilliant morning collecting a swag of personal bests and breaking the Under 9 Girls 700m record with a time of 3:10.36. Hayden Purton (U6B) also set a new record with a time of 1:23.39 in the 300m. Our…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:49 pm | SEJ Leongatha yarded 3063 cattle at the VLE Leongatha store sale as the lone selling agents last Friday. The sale was one of the largest single agent sales ever held…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:47 pm | DAIRY farmers are being urged to contribute at forums being held by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in February. The most…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:38 pm | KIND hearted South Gippslanders are helping to keep dairy farmers in business. A convoy of vehicles laden with hay left Korumburra last…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
01:53 pm | SIX years after the devastating fire which burnt down Knight’s Garage housing Henrietta’s cafe and gift store in Bair Street Leongatha, the…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
01:06 pm | LOCAL support for the Leongatha Newsagency has kept the business open for over 20 years. “We like to see people shop locally.…Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
02:52 pm | ANOTHER International Dairy Week has just wrapped up at Tatura Park, near Shepparton, with many local dairy producers coming home from the event winners. The Kuhne family’s Jersey cow, Bushlea…Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »