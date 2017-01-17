Featured

Nepal inspires Bri »

11:17 am | BRI Copeland’s humanitarian spirit sent her to Nepal for three months late last year. The now 19 year old had learnt about developing countries in her Year 12 health and human development class…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Community

Flying start for Wonthaggi theatre »

11:35 am |   IT’S back again for 2017, Bend It Like Broadway, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group’s annual foray into the world of…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Baking couple back cancer research »

11:28 am | A DRINK of Frangelico, Baileys and Kahlúa goes down well on balmy summer nights, but perhaps even more so…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Forget your shopping bags? No problem! »

11:26 am | BOOMERANG Bags works to reduce the use of plastic bags by engaging local communities in the making of Boomerang Bags.…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Geeks go wild at Coal Creek »

11:23 am | THE Gippsland Geekfest was held at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra on Saturday and Sunday, drawing…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
The Great Southern Star

MOST RECENT

  1. Shopping locally creates spin-offs
  2. Gecko celebrates 10 years
  3. Round table raves over Korumburra
  4. Cooling your cows this summer
  5. Rabbit virus set for release
  1. vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  2. reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  3. cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  4. franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...
  5. chocolatebiscuit: I totally concur with your comments Anne, particularly those regarding the previous restructure...

News

UNIFY unites heavy music fans »

11:19 am | FOR the third year in a row UNIFY, a self-described gathering of heavy music, has blown away festival-goers with its amazing line-up and unique atmosphere. Playing for a sold-out crowd of 7000, the festival had its biggest line up including performances from headlining acts Alexisonfire, Violent Soho, and Northlane. Starting on the rainy Friday, January…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Cooling your cows this summer »

12:57 pm | NOW that the hot weather is here, it is a good time to think about the immediate actions that can be taken to minimise heat stress in the herd. There are severe consequences for heat-stressed cows – decreased milk production, reduced feed intake, potential loss of body condition, mastitis, potential to not conceive or to…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Nepal inspires Bri »

11:17 am | BRI Copeland’s humanitarian spirit sent her to Nepal for three months late last year. The now 19 year old had learnt about developing countries in her Year 12 health and human development class at Wonthaggi Secondary College. While she loved being part of the class, she hated that she couldn’t help those in need. Bass…

Jan 17 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Inverloch celebrates Nippers »

10:59 am | INVERLOCH Surf Life Saving Club has held another successful Nipper program over nine mornings at the Surf Beach. The weather was perfect for most of the sessions. “One of the most rewarding features this year was that all the children just wanted to stay in the water and were having fun. The younger age groups…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Rural News

Cooling your cows this summer »

12:57 pm | NOW that the hot weather is here, it is a good time to think about the immediate actions that can be taken to minimise heat stress in the herd. There…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Rabbit virus set for release »

12:54 pm | A NEW strain of rabbit haemorrhagic disease known as RHDV1 K5 or K5 will be released in several sites across South Gippsland…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Jill takes the lead at Landcare »

12:53 pm | THE South Gippsland Landcare Network will welcome Jill Vella as network coordinator for 2017, while Kate McKenzie is off on maternity leave…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Store sales return to VLE Leongatha » Squeeze more out of effluent ponds » Silage keeps rolling out » Small yarding buoys prices » Victory masters challenge »

Business

Gecko celebrates 10 years »

01:03 pm | GECKO Studio Gallery opened its doors in Fish Creek on January 8, 2007 after five months of preparation. Founded by Kerry Spokes…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Round table raves over Korumburra »

01:00 pm | PRESIDENT of the Korumburra Round Table Pee-Wee Lewis is bubbling over with enthusiasm for the future of the town. She said Korumburra’s…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Tourism boost » Save our town » MPs put Buffalo on the map » Donation supports patient care » 50 years on St Vincent’s still gives »

Shopping locally creates spin-offs »

01:06 pm | LOCAL support for the Leongatha Newsagency has kept the business open for over 20 years. “We like to see people shop locally. That’s a win-win situation for everyone,” Peter Watchorn…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Sport