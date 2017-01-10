MOST RECENT

Featured

Tourism boost »

Iconic destination: Wilsons Promontory National Park continues to lure visitors to broader South Gippsland.

10:55 am | SOUTH Gippsland’s reputation as a tourism destination is growing rapidly, boosted by iconic  attractions such as Wilsons Promontory. Destination towns such as Fish Creek, Meeniyan and Loch have benefitted from rising tourism, Neil…

Community

Fine food lures market-goers »

Tastes good: from left, Dakotah Verboon, Nadine Verboon and Hayley Verboon of Wattlebank Park Farm offered cheese, beef, pork, lamb and smallgoods at the Inverloch Lions Club’s Twilight Community Farmers Market last Wednesday.

12:28 pm | UP TO 4000 people enjoyed the smells, sights and sounds of the Inverloch Lions Club’s Twilight Community Farmers Market…

Swap meet success in Korumburra »

Bag a bargain: Briana, Heidi, and Sian Marshall from Korumburra traipsed the many stalls at the Korumburra swap meet.

12:26 pm |   THE Korumburra swap meet and vintage car display was held for the 34th time on Sunday, and despite…

Fans chill to summer soul »

Soulful singer: lead vocalist of the Do Yo Thangs Audrey Powne entertained at the band’s debut performance at the Summer of Soul festival on Saturday at Mossvale Park, Berrys Creek.

12:23 pm | SUMMER of Soul music festival was filled with relaxing beats under the shade of the old trees at Mossvale…

Farmers’ market a feast of local goods »

Locals bring the goods: Hayden Opie from Allambee looked at the fresh flowers from the Grow Lightly with Bron Dahlstrom from Inverloch at the Koonwarra Farmers’ Market last Saturday.

12:21 pm | KOONWARRA held the first of its acclaimed farmers’ markets of the new year on Saturday to the delight of…

News

Get your geek on »

12:18 pm | THE annual GeekFest is on for the third year in a row at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum, Korumburra. There will be more activities and more opportunity to unleash your inner geek at the event, this weekend. There is something for everyone at the festival, from newcomers to the geek world to die-hard fans.…

That’s barbaric: Tristyn Smith from Korumburra got into the spirit of GeekFest at Coal Creek, Korumburra, last year, dressed as a barbarian woman.

Store sales return to VLE Leongatha »

10:27 am |   Thursday, January 5 Steers: B. & D. Buckland, Yea, 9 x $1740; Gippsland Grazing P/L, 12 x $1580; M. Wight, Meeniyan, 13 x $1570; Sugarloaf Nominees, Bass, 18 x $1560; L. & M. Fajerman, Toora, 13 x $1540; J.H. & J.I. MacDonald, Leongatha South, 5 x $1480. Heifers: N.R. & L.J. Andrews, Mirboo North,…

Buy and sell: Anthony Hullick from Tarwin Lower chatted with livestock agent Simon Henderson from Leongatha based Phelan and Henderson and Co at the VLE Leongatha store sale last Thursday.

Young swimmers aim for Country Championships »

12:39 pm | MORE than 100 swimming clubs competed in this year’s Victorian Age Championships at MSAC including a number of teams from other states, New Zealand, Japan and South Africa. The South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club had 16 swimmers compete across the six day competition. The swimmers were up amongst some of the fastest swimmers across Australia…

Swim stars: Luke Muir and Lily Robinson shared success in the Victorian Age Championship finals.

Rural News

Squeeze more out of effluent ponds »

treatment-pond2

08:58 am | MANY dairy farmers are currently facing tight financial times but there may be a hidden, albeit small pot of gold in your…

Silage keeps rolling out »

Good growing: Leongatha South dairy farmer Maree Deenan said her silage season has been much better than last year, with around double the bales in the shed.

08:58 am | FAVOURABLE seasonal conditions have seen the region’s silage yield increase dramatically compared to last year, with some even eyeing off a third…

Business

Save our town »

Festival focus: community events would help entice shoppers to Leongatha, according to Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Brenton Williams, outside one of the latest shops to be vacated, a former florist in McCartin Street.

10:34 am | LEONGATHA’S ailing central business district could be boosted by festivals and the promotion of the town beyond South Gippsland. There are now…

MPs put Buffalo on the map »

12:19 pm | EFFORTS to better highlight Buffalo on the tourist map will be increased after a discussion between local businesses in the village and…

Sport