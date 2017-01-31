MOST RECENT

brad THE Inlet Hotel in Inverloch hosted its annual Beach Party on Saturday, January 21. This year’s event was bigger and better than ever with entertainment provided by local band The Paddy Cakes. The Paddy Cakes are an alternative/indie rock band formed in Gippsland last year. Consisting of Dalton Tripodi (vocals/guitar), Midge Jacobsen (bass/vocals), Oakley Kerr…