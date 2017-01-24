MOST RECENT

Featured

Show ‘n’ Shine set for return »

11:10 am | THE Leongatha Rotary Club will be back once again with their annual Show ‘n’ Shine and Swap Meet market, along with craft and produce. Held on Sunday, March 5 from 9am to 1.30pm at the Leongatha velodrome, the Rotary Club of Leongatha welcomes all to come along. The swap meet begins at 6am. For a…

Australia’s genetic showcase for beef cattle »

10:55 am | THE outstanding beef cattle seedstock available in south-east Australia will be on display again with 200 plus studs opening their properties for the 26th Stock & Land Beef Week from January 27 to February 4. Beef Week is the biggest event of its type in Australia. It has been said, and it could possibly be…

A Graders back on the cycling track »

10:49 am | THE 2017 track season moved from training to racing on Friday night. The earlier rain had passed and whilst it was cool and with a light wind it was pretty good conditions for racing. The juniors were missing and still on holidays but there was a good field of A Grade riders. Several riders put…

Prime cattle in good supply at VLE market »

10:54 am | There were approximately 1600 export and 400 young cattle penned representing an increase of 220 head week on week. There was a…

Australia Day boosts lamb market »

10:53 am | A MARKETING campaign encouraging people to eat more lamb this Australia Day has been credited with causing a lift in local lamb…

Gecko celebrates 10 years »

01:03 pm | GECKO Studio Gallery opened its doors in Fish Creek on January 8, 2007 after five months of preparation. Founded by Kerry Spokes…

Round table raves over Korumburra »

01:00 pm | PRESIDENT of the Korumburra Round Table Pee-Wee Lewis is bubbling over with enthusiasm for the future of the town. She said Korumburra’s…

Shopping locally creates spin-offs »

01:06 pm | LOCAL support for the Leongatha Newsagency has kept the business open for over 20 years. “We like to see people shop locally. That’s a win-win situation for everyone,” Peter Watchorn…

