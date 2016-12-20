MOST RECENT

Featured

Council backs volunteers with funding to fulfil ambitions »

Multicultural experience: St Paul’s Catholic Social Club was presented with a grant of $4000 to put towards the Mirboo North Italian Festa. From left, Nucia Tangusso, deputy mayor Cr Maxine Kiel, Rosie Romano and Rachel Romano.

11:22 am | SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council hosted a presentation ceremony to award 32 Community Grants at the council chamber in Leongatha last Wednesday. The grants program supports community initiatives that enhance the quality of life,…

Christmas comes to Korumburra »

Creative types: Korumburra business association president Noelene with colouring competition winners Heidi and Tara and Secretary Shirley on the main street in Korumburra on Saturday.

11:59 am |   THERE was lots of fun for all in Korumburra last Saturday. Korumburra Business Association hosted the Korumburra street…

Popular teacher farewelled »

Looking to the future: retiring assistant principal of Korumburra Primary School David Gray (centre), welcomes new school captains for 2017 Curtis Gardner (left) and Sophie Enbom (right) with the help of current school captains Blake Webb and Jahri Hogan-van Rooij.

11:53 am | THE last assembly for long time teacher and assistant principal of Korumburra Primary School, David Gray, was held on…

Leongatha college bestows awards »

ja20lscchloewylie

11:47 am |   MORE than 100 awards were given out Leongatha Secondary College’s awards night last Tuesday, December 13. Students receiving…

Five celebrated at graduation ceremony »

Congratulations: Bass MLA Brian Paynter (far left) and Bass Coast Specialist School principal Edith Gray commended Tullen and Luke for being selected as 2017 school captains.

11:32 am |   FIVE students graduating from Bass Coast Specialist School were celebrated last week. Students and staff from the school…

Emily dreams of drama »

11:30 am | EMILY Ardley has had a unique vision for 15 years to start a drama club in South Gippsland that she could be a part of. She is no ordinary visionary; she has, unlike many, succeeded in her dream while overcoming the difficulties she faces with her intellectual disability. “This has been Emily’s 15 year long…

Wish granted: McMillan MP Russell Broadbent (left) gave a $5975 grant to Emily Ardley with the support of South Gippsland Shire mayor Cr Ray Argento (right).

Squeeze more out of effluent ponds »

08:58 am | MANY dairy farmers are currently facing tight financial times but there may be a hidden, albeit small pot of gold in your effluent system that could be used to offset some fertiliser on some areas of the farm this year, or next autumn. Admittedly some effluent systems may require an input of capital to fully…

treatment-pond2

Santa joins in the fun at little athletics »

08:51 am | FOR the final competition day before Christmas, Santa was a special visitor. Not only did he say hello to the children, but he also joined in the action. Santa started the sprint races and also had a run himself. Once again we have been lucky this season with the weather and with week 11 completed; it…

New recruit: Santa participated in little athletics with the On Track children.

Silage keeps rolling out »

Good growing: Leongatha South dairy farmer Maree Deenan said her silage season has been much better than last year, with around double the bales in the shed.

08:58 am | FAVOURABLE seasonal conditions have seen the region’s silage yield increase dramatically compared to last year, with some even eyeing off a third…

Small yarding buoys prices »

Gone girls: Peter and Debbie McIndoe from Mardan were selling Angus cows at VLE Leongatha’s last prime sale of the year last Wednesday.

08:56 am | There were approximately 780 export and 200 young cattle penned for the last sale of 2016 representing a decrease of 700 head…

Donation supports patient care »

Kind donation: back from left, Leongatha and Korumburra paramedics Doug Foster, Sam Burton and James Bailey were thrilled to receive a new vacuum mattress from Heart Support Australia South Gippsland Branch’s John Kurle, Janne Grenon, John Grenon and Mary Fields.

12:18 pm | A THIRD $1500 vacuum mattress was donated to the Leongatha Ambulance Service on Thursday morning, November 3. Presented at the Korumburra Ambulance…

50 years on St Vincent’s still gives »

12:16 pm | FOR half a century, the volunteers of St Vincent de Paul Society have been making life easier for South Gippslanders in need.…

MPs put Buffalo on the map »

12:19 pm | EFFORTS to better highlight Buffalo on the tourist map will be increased after a discussion between local businesses in the village and local Nationals state MPs. The Nationals Member for…

