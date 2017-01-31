MOST RECENT

Featured

Cruise ship turns heads »

02:22 pm | BEACHGOERS were amazed by the stunning sight of a grand cruise ship in Waratah Bay on Friday. The P&O Cruises’ vessel Pacific Jewel anchored in the bay to offer travellers a unique view…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Community

Follow the rainbow to cancer fundraiser »

02:33 pm | INVERLOCH’S Leah Baud is urging South Gippslanders to don colourful attire to raise money for cancer research and awareness.…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Poowong loves pool party »

02:24 pm | THE Poowong outdoor pool held a night of family fun at the annual Australia Day eve pool party last…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

School’s back! »

02:12 pm |   THE school holidays are over and the school time zones are in force across South Gippsland. Bass Coast…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Perfect day for Regatta »

02:00 pm | MORE than 40 boats were on show to the public on Friday at Inverloch during the Classic Wooden Dinghy…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
The Great Southern Star

News

Entertainment central at Inverloch »

01:57 pm | THE Inlet Hotel in Inverloch hosted its annual Beach Party on Saturday, January 21. This year’s event was bigger and better than ever with entertainment provided by local band The Paddy Cakes. The Paddy Cakes are an alternative/indie rock band formed in Gippsland last year. Consisting of Dalton Tripodi (vocals/guitar), Midge Jacobsen (bass/vocals), Oakley Kerr…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Record yarding for SEJ »

02:49 pm | SEJ Leongatha yarded 3063 cattle at the VLE Leongatha store sale as the lone selling agents last Friday. The sale was one of the largest single agent sales ever held at Koonwarra. SEJ livestock agent Bill Egan said, “It was a good solid sale with outstanding run of cattle.” There were 232 grown steers, in…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

McKenzie breaks record »

02:43 pm | PERFECT conditions prevailed on Saturday morning and 73 athletes enjoyed the fine conditions. Camryn McKenzie had a brilliant morning collecting a swag of personal bests and breaking the Under 9 Girls 700m record with a time of 3:10.36. Hayden Purton (U6B) also set a new record with a time of 1:23.39 in the 300m. Our…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Rural News

Dairy inquiry reaches out to farmers »

02:47 pm | DAIRY farmers are being urged to contribute at forums being held by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in February. The most…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Generosity buoys farmers »

02:38 pm | KIND hearted South Gippslanders are helping to keep dairy farmers in business. A convoy of vehicles laden with hay left Korumburra last…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Business

Floating our boat »

01:53 pm | SIX years after the devastating fire which burnt down Knight’s Garage housing Henrietta’s cafe and gift  store in Bair Street Leongatha, the…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Shopping locally creates spin-offs »

01:06 pm | LOCAL support for the Leongatha Newsagency has kept the business open for over 20 years. “We like to see people shop locally.…

Jan 19 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Stony could reap expo benefits »

02:52 pm | ANOTHER International Dairy Week has just wrapped up at Tatura Park, near Shepparton, with many local dairy producers coming home from the event winners. The Kuhne family’s Jersey cow, Bushlea…

Jan 31 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Sport