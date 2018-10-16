Posted by brad

100 years of Armistice

THE Inverloch Community Hub hosted a living tribute performance by Cultural Infusion and the Wonthaggi Citizens Band to commemorate the centenary of Armistice Day, last Saturday.

The tribute began at 10am at Inverloch Community Hub with about 20 spectators absorbing cheeky theatrics and brass band music.

There were two further performances held for the celebration in Wonthaggi, at the Apex Park, with the final presentation held at Town Square on Thompson Avenue, Cowes.

The musical and acrobatic story portrays some of the lesser known heroes from World War One. Between 1914-66, Australian military musicians had two roles, namely band members but as stretcher-bearers, too.

The Inverloch Remembrance Day celebrations will commence at the war memorial in A’Beckett Street on Sunday, November 11 at 10.45am.

All are welcome to attend for wreath laying or provision of tokens of remembrance either as a group or individuals. The HMAS Cerberus members will also be forming a catafalque party.

Light refreshments will be made available at the Inverloch RSL at the conclusion of the ceremony, located at 13-15 Bolding Place.