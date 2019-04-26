Posted by brad

Mirboo North forest saved from logging

Members of Preserve our Forests Steering Committee have successfully campaigned for forest at Mirboo North to be saved from logging.

Mirboo North is celebrating after being told three coupes proposed for logging will no longer be chopped.

The amended Timber Release Plan (TRP) released this week by the State Government agency VicForests indicated the coupes would not be logged in the current plan.

The Mirboo North community campaigned tirelessly for the coupes – Oscine, Doug and Samson – to be saved.

The TRP is a document that outlines which timber coupes can be logged.

The Mirboo North community group, Preserve our Forests Steering Committee, will now push for re-zoning and possible elevation in status to Conservation or Nature Reserve for the coupes.

