$3m boost for hospital

WONTHAGGI Hospital will receive $3 million to replace aging infrastructure and equipment.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Harriet Shing yesterday (Monday) announced Bass Coast Health would receive just over $3 million through the first round of the government’s new Regional Health Infrastructure Fund.

The $3.088million for Bass Coast will be used to fund:

replacement of operating theatre and recovery room air handling units;

replacement of two neo-natal resuscitation cots;

replacement of a water filtration system;

installation of a sprinkler system to all bed based areas;

replacement of an instrument drying cabinet; and

replacement of the central chilled water plant and associated equipment.

Ms Shing said, “We’re putting patients first and revamping our rural and regional health services so more patients in South Gippsland can be treated sooner, closer to home.

“Our investment will secure the future of our local health service and make a real difference to the lives of patients who will get the safe, high quality care and treatment they need.

“Our dedicated doctors and nurses across South Gippsland do a remarkable job. We are supporting them to do their job saving lives and keeping locals healthy by giving them the modern facilities they truly deserve.”

Bass Coast Health was unavailable for comment before going to press.