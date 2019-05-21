40 years of twilight netball

MIXED WINNERS: (Back l-r) And The Winners Are Barb Lumby, Michael Green, Gemma Burkett, Scot Van Lieshout, Kyla Green, Mitchell Green and Jade Storm defeated Showstoppers (front l-r) Mitch Worsfold, Rebekah Vagg, Beck Harland, Zac Mabilia, Kelsie Schelling, Cameron Green and Emma Smith.

LEONGATHA and District Netball Association is celebrating 40 years of twilight competition this year.

The twilight netball has been an enormous success for the association since its inception in 1979.

A request from junior members to hold a night netball competition was presented and discussed but the majority were not in favour.

A trial competition was agreed upon and allowed to run be some enthusiastic members such as Noreen William, Kathlyn Laing, Nadine Larkin and Yvonne Brown.

After the success of this first trial season, it was agreed by the association to continue the twilight competition.

The first male team entered the competition in A Grade in 1982/83.

In 1983/84 a mixed section was introduced on the following night to allow any females to play in both competitions.

To accommodate the growth of twilight netball, outdoor lights were installed to four courts.

By 1991 outdoor lighting was install to all eight courts.

This enabled the competition to be extended to two seasons over two nights per week as it is now known.

Players and teams drift in and out of the competition from Wonthaggi to Toora and Mirboo North to Nyora, starting in 1979 with eight teams and at its height of 68 teams in 1992.

It has been 40 years of successful twilight netball competition after it was said “it would never work”.

The grand final for the autumn competition was held last Wednesday.

Ladies team Gems were unlucky to have only six available players.

It did its best against a polished and accurate opposition in Decade Dazzlers.

Decade Dazzlers 34 defeated Gems 17.

In the mixed competition, new Green and Storr family team And The Winners Are were too strong for long timer competitors Showstoppers.

And The Winners Are 39 defeated Showstoppers 29