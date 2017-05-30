50 years of achievements

MEENIYAN couple Marilyn and John Mackie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently, with a kitchen tea at the Meeniyan Hall.

The event was also a fundraiser for Red Cross.

After meeting through friends at a Young Farmers meeting in Koonwarra in 1965, Marilyn and John were married in Meeniyan on May 6, 1967.

Their reception was held in Koonwarra.

John has lived in Meeniyan all of his life, while Marilyn moved to the area from Burwood at the age of 19 and became involved in the local community straight away.

After 50 years happily married, Marilyn and John said they would do it all over again, but did not deny the occasional argument.

“Anyone who has been married for 50 years and says they haven’t had an argument in that time is a liar,” Marilyn said.

“Laughter probably got us though as much as anything.”

Marilyn and John said maintaining their own interests was an important part of their marriage.

“We do things together, but we also do our own thing. John has his cars and I have the CWA and the Red Cross,” Marilyn said.

Marilyn said it is also important to support one another’s interests.

“If John has a car thing, I’ll go and he comes to Red Cross things,” she said.

“We have always supported our children as well. Even now showing cattle, there is often three generations of us there which you don’t often find.”

Over the years, the couple has achieved many things, some of which stand out.

“One of our greatest achievements was having three healthy boys. Now we also have three lovely daughters in law and six grandchildren,” Marilyn said.

“We went from dairy farmers to coach operators, which was another of our greatest achievements. We had some wonderful times doing that.”

Marilyn’s advice for a successful marriage was to appreciate your partner while you can.

“Life would be completely different without them, I am sure. Support one another and never go to bed on an argument. Fix the issue on the day. There is no use carrying it on,” she said.

As part of their recent anniversary celebrations, Marilyn and John asked guests to bring with them unwanted household items, which were then donated to the Red Cross relief centre in Melbourne.

They also held a raffle and raised around $1000.

Marilyn and John’s granddaughter Jasmine Mackie wore Marilyn’s wedding dress to the party and granddaughter Ruby Mackie wore the flower girl frock from their wedding.