$50m business park plan impresses council

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has been briefed on a plan to construct a $50 million business park in Korumburra by development manager Nigel Hutchinson-Brooks and local businessman and developer John Kennedy.

The site, located to the west of the industrial estate, will cover 20 hectares (47.9 acres) and is estimated to create around 200 jobs upon completion.

Council heard Mr Hutchinson-Brooks describe the development as innovative and a game changer for Korumburra and the greater South Gippsland area.

“This project won’t just be a business park, it’ll be a major asset to Korumburra,” Mr Hutchinson-Brooks said.

“We are planning for the site to be an attractive area that all people can use, including the creation of some nature walks and other areas.”

Mr Hutchinson-Brooks informed councillors of the current state of the land, saying it will take approximately three to four years to clear heavy plantation.

John Kennedy, owner of the Korumburra Bicycle Fitting Store, supported Mr Hutchinson-Brooks in his sentiments.

“After being forgotten about for 30 years Korumburra is really starting to boom,” Mr Kennedy said.

“The development of the business park will bring a lot of people into the area and it’s something that will really benefit the region.”

Mr Kennedy told councillors that one of the main selling points for businesses looking to build on the site will be the cheapness compared to Melbourne.

“It’s going to be far cheaper for new businesses to build in Korumburra per square metre than if they were to try establish themselves in Melbourne,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Heaps of people want to move into the area but haven’t been able to because of lack of jobs. The business park will help solve part of that issue by creating 200 new jobs.”

Council mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt praised the idea and said she hoped council could assist with the planning of the park.