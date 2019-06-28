Montanah’s brave fight

Montanah, middle front, has two months left with her family and friends after a long struggle with incurable brain cancer.

FOUR year old Montanah Dubignon is an inspiration to us all as she courageously fights against a brain cancer that will soon claim her life.

The former Korumburra girl was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in July 2018 and has since undergone two major surgeries in an attempt to remove the cancer.

In her latest check up last Tuesday, June 25, her parents received the devastating prognosis that their daughter has less than two months left with them.

A Go Fund Me page, created by a friend of the family, was set up yesterday to help give Montanah the best last few months possible.

The initial target of $1000 was rapidly met.

As of Friday 3pm, 44 donors had rallied to raise over $2,500.

To help raise money for the family, Montanah’s brother, Lane, and best friend, Tamyka Beaton, will be shaving their heads.

“As 10 year olds, this is so brave and I couldn’t be prouder,” Tamyka’s mother, Sammi Beaton wrote on the crowd funding page.

“Please get behind the family, get behind the kids and show them some support.”

To donate to Montanah and her family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/gcfmtj-no-one-fights-alone?pc=fb_co_shareflow_w&rcid=r01-156153777604-5619b6727e1443d8&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_w