A cut above



CUTTING EDGE: Melissa Weekes, from Razor Sharp in Leongatha, loves being a hairdresser.



BEING a hairdresser is a career choice that can take you absolutely anywhere.

For Melissa Weekes, from Razor Sharp in Leongatha, it’s been a job that holds few regrets.

“I’ve been hairdressing for almost 14 years. I just fell into it. I was working at David Jones in Chadstone,” she said.

“One of my friends worked at the salon there at the shopping centre. She told me they were looking for an apprentice.”

Keen for something different, Melissa was quick to apply.

“I’ve always been creative. I started my apprenticeship and haven’t looked back,” she said.

“Ask any apprentice and they’ll tell you there are hell days. If you don’t love it you won’t stay in the trade.

“It’s not as glamorous as it’s made out to be.”

Melissa was livening in Glen Waverley at the time, but grew up in Korumburra.

Six years ago – after having twin boys – she began looking for jobs that would take her back to South Gippsland.

And what would she say to someone considering a career in hairdressing?

“Stick with it and gain as much experience from other hairdressers as you possibly can. You can travel anywhere as a hairdresser,” she said.

Previously Melissa has worked for salons servicing female clients. Working for a barber is “all new”.

She admitted that male customers are “a lot cruisier”.