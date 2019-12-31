Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 | Posted by

A feast of food and fun

Friends Varli Blake, formerly of Leongatha and Lynne Roche, formerly of Stony Creek, both  living in Melbourne headed to Phillip Island on Saturday and  savoured the many delights of the Food Truck Carnival at The Shearing Shed.

There was a delicious selection of food  including curries, burgers, Greek cuisine, fresh juices and some yummy food for the many locals and visitors who enjoyed the live music and children’s entertainment.

The carnival runs until January 1 so you still have time to head over and treat you and your family to a great night out.

 

