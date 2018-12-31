Posted by brad

A step in the right direction

WHETHER you’re new to the dairy industry or have seen it all and are looking to move away from the daily grind, GippsDairy has a course to help you step along the right path.

OMJ consultant John Mulvany will present three courses in the first half of 2019 – Stepping Up, Stepping Back and Taking Steps – which will be of benefit to people at all stages of their dairy careers

Stepping Up will be the first course rolled out this year, with evening sessions to be offered in West and South Gippsland and the Macalister Irrigation District in March.

It’s the first time that Stepping Up workshops have been offered in Gippsland, with Mr Mulvany urging all young people in the dairy industry to consider registering for the event.

“To me, if you are a young person with an interest in the dairy industry, this event will provide you with the basic information to decide whether you want to become an employee or cross the line into being self-employed, leasing, share-farming or farm ownership,” he said.

“The people who might want to do this course may already be an employee on a dairy farm, someone outside the dairy industry who wants to get some background on how you might operate in the dairy industry or you might already be working on your family dairy farm.

“Part of it is about wealth creation and controlling your finances whichever side of the employment line you are on.”

The three workshops on offer are:

Stepping Up – Understanding your options for a career in dairy; Stepping Back – Getting a game plan to ease back or transition out of the industry; and Taking Steps – Share Farming, Leasing and Shared Equity arrangements that can work for people at all stages of their dairy careers.

GippsDairy regional extension officer Leah Maslen said these workshops will help participants gain a clearer understanding of how to move their careers to the next stage.

“Having a clear picture of where you want to go with your career is the first step and figuring out how to get there is the next,” Leah said.

“With John Mulvany guiding the discussion, these workshops have proven invaluable to past participants, who have walked away with a better understanding of the options available to them.”

To register for the March Stepping Up workshop in your area (dates to be set) contact Leah Maslen on 5624 3900 or leah@gippsdairy.com.au

Exact times and locations haven’t been set for Stepping Back and Taking Steps, but Leah is happy to take enquiries from anyone interested in attending.