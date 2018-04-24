Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 | Posted by

Accountancy backs cancer research

RENEE McLennan donated an extra $5000 to Tour de Cure thanks to the generous support of Leongatha business Jim Pickersgill and Associates.
Ms McLennan, of Leongatha,is about to embark on an amazing bike ride from Mackay to Cairns in Queensland to raise cancer awareness.
The cancer survivor is dedicated to supporting those going through similar journeys.
To participate in Tour de Cure, Ms McLennan had to raise a minimum of $12,000. Through events and local support, she raised $26,000.
In conjunction with the Count Charitable Foundation, Jim Pickersgill and Associates helped see Ms McLennan on her journey.
Ms McLennan thanked the practice , making special mention to friend and former colleague Lisa O’Brien, who brought Ms McLennan’s story to Mr Pickersgill’s attention.
“We heard Renee’s story and knew we had to support her,” Mr Pickersgill said.
The business set up a Facebook campaign with the help of Kristy Norton from BeSeen Communications. For every like, comment and share on the campaign post, $1 was donated.
The business was inundated with support and $2756 was raised by Friday afternoon. The practice took the total to $5000.
“This is another way for us to promote research so hopefully others do not have to go through the same experiences,” Mr Pickersgill said.
“The result was incredible.”
Mr Pickersgill said the practice was thrilled to be involved in supporting a local legend.
“Her (Ms McLennan’s) courage and desire to make a difference is inspirational,” he said.
Ms McLennan said she was blown away by the donation.
“I am just amazed. It is amazing how well the community got behind this,” she said.
Ms McLennan is set to start her 10 day ride this Friday (April 27).

Generous donation: from left, Ross Harrison, Fiona Harrington, Jim Pickersgill, Wilma McLennan, Renee McLennan, Lisa O’Brien, Christopher May and Simone Cross with the cheque for $5000 donated to Tour de Cure by Jim Pickersgill and Associates in conjunction with the Count Charitable Foundation.

