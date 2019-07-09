Posted by brad

Action stations

THE long awaited transformation of Leongatha’s decrepit rail yards into a grand park is now closer than ever.

The State Government agency VicTrack has revealed it hopes to finalise a lease agreement with South Gippsland Shire Council within weeks.

Council has a plan to transform the ugly land on the edge of Leongatha’s central business district into a park with possibly more car parking, a performance space, a spectacular gateway to the Great Southern Rail Trail, and maybe a regional playground and traffic school.

Council has confirmed works would start once government grants were received.

“It has taken too long for VicTrack and South Gippsland Shire Council to get the railway yards opened,” Leongatha’s Max Semken said.

Yet he welcomed the recent reopening of the public toilet at the V/Line bus stop after it was closed for many months.

He believed the rail yards could be transformed into a park the Leongatha and broader community was proud of.

His wish list for the rail yards includes a footbridge to Bair Street, more carparking and the restoration of the railway station as a possible headquarters for the rail trail.

Mr Semken also wants a bus shelter suitable for all weather, improved lighting and the railway station to be restored.

“We could have a central entertainment precinct where concerts are held, and a nice park and 100 carparks for the Leongatha community,” he said.

Jeff Osborn, also of Leongatha, said the rail yards should become a grassed park with parking for vehicles with caravans in tow, to encourage more people to stop and shop in town.

VicTrack said the deal took longer to finalise than usual due to the number of lots involved.

The lease agreement will not include the Leongatha railway station, which will remain under the control of VicTrack after the authorities found there was no proposed or viable community use for the building.

The lease will also include part of the Korumburra railway station site but not the station building itself.

That will be the subject of a second lease agreement.

Council’s architect is now finalising the masterplan and concept designs the community hub proposed for the Korumburra railway station site.

The hub will include a new library, Milpara Community House, senior citizens, historical society and an art gallery.