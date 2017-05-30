After 70 years together, Oprays are still laughing

NERRENA couple Elaine and Hec Opray celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary recently, with a family dinner at the Meeniyan Hotel.

After meeting at Nerrena East School and moving over to Dumbalk School together, Elaine and Hec started dating at 17 and were married at St Laurence church in Leongatha in 1947.

Hec has lived in Nerrena all of his life, while Elaine moved from Traralgon to the area at the age of five.

After 70 years of marriage married, Elaine and Hec said they have had a happy life together and would not have had it any other way.

“We really have enjoyed life together,” Elaine said.

“I look after him and he looks after me.”

Over the many years, the couple has achieved much.

They have had eight children together, which has led them to having 26 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

After both retiring at 60, Elaine and Hec have travelled in a caravan around Australia, to Tasmania and to New Zealand together.

Happiness and laughter has played a big role in their relationship.

“A sense of humour is essential and a sense of humour to cope with the sense of humour is also essential,” Elaine said.

“He’s the easiest man in the world to live with; I couldn’t have got anyone better.”