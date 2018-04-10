After concreting for 26 years, Jim’s had it

THERE aren’t many other industries that take the toll on your body like concreting.

And after 26 years doing just that, Berrys Creek’s Jim Newton of Newton Concreting is hanging up his trowel and taking a break.

Building dairies and working with farmers has been a big part of the business. Working for builders, and other domestic jobs like driveways, footpaths, factory floors, pattern paving, storage units and house slabs have all been the bread and butter of his existence.

After many years of hard labour, it’s time for Mr Newton to put his health and wellbeing first.

Not that it’s been something he hasn’t enjoyed and in some ways would like to continue.

“The crunch came when I sustained a back injury and had to have a fusion operation. The wear and tear on your back takes its toll. It’s a tough job bending over and mentally I’m done also,” Mr Newton told The Star.

Other things which have contributed to Mr Newton’s back problems include screeding concrete, lifting timbers and mesh, shovelling sand and concrete, smashing up old slabs and constantly bending over.

“It’s been hard to pull the pin but my back has been a problem and I had to stop,” he said.

“The business has just been growing and growing all the time, but it’s come to the point where I can’t go on any more.

“The farmers, the local builders, all my customers and the other concreters really have been fantastic and I can’t thank them all enough for their support and loyalty.”

Mr Newton said he has loved his job and his aim was always to provide a top quality job.

To that end, he thinks he has succeeded, judging by feedback.

Mr Newton is community minded and put in a lot of volunteer work when he helped concrete around the new Lennie Gwyther Statue, which stands pride of place at the entry to Leongatha.

He has also had pleasure in taking on one of his biggest jobs in the farming industry, building Max Behmer’s herringbone dairy last year.

“Between John Hattam and me, I reckon we’ve built more than 300 dairies together over the years,” Mr Newton said.

One of the builders which springs to mind for Jim is Mike West.

“I have built a lot of units for him over the years including in Bellingham Street, Leongatha; he has been a good friend and business colleague.”

At his business’ peak, Mr Newton employed four other concreters, several who have since gone on to run their own very successful concreting businesses.

“The other concreters around here have helped immensely in transitioning and have taken on some of my customers,” he said.

Whilst Mr Newton is getting out of his own business, he has agreed to help ‘Fazz’ (Peter Farrell, PFC Concreting) and ‘BJ’ (Brenton Williams, BJ’s Earth Moving) as a work foreman which won’t involve physical work but rather managing a crew.

Mr Newton said he may have more time for his hobby of collecting Holden cars, but in the meantime you’ll still see him around and about working for ‘Fazz’ and ‘BJ’.