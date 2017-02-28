Ag hub gains pace

AN AGRICULTURAL services precinct proposed for Koonwarra is progressing, paving the way for an economic boost for the whole shire.

The precinct progressed last Wednesday when council voted to seek the approval of Victorian Planning Minister Richard Wynne to rezone land at 590 South Gippsland Highway and 2 Hogans Road from Farming Zone to Special Use Zone.

Site owners Lindsay and Robyn Powney said their studies have proven the site is capable of housing a large service station.

“We are still in the relative early stages in terms of the whole process. The next stage after approval and certification of planning and subdivision of the Special Use Zone into lots is when individual uses come in to play,” Mrs Powney told The Star.

The Powneys initially proposed to rezone a total of 43.7ha but this was reduced to 11.7ha after the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning raised concerns about too much land being removed from the Farming Zone, resulting in less land available for agricultural production.

“The proposal will provide much needed economic growth to the region,” Mrs Powney said, noting jobs would be created during construction of the project and also once large scale agricultural businesses opened on site.

Mrs Powney said the couple had been meeting with authorities since 2014 in a bid to advance the project and had undertaken land capability studies.

She said council no received no objections to the project during early consultation.