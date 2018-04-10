Agnes Falls await you this autumn

SINCE the start of 2018, members of the Friends of Agnes Falls have been out regularly, promoting the beautiful falls and picnic ground to locals and visitors.

In January, members manned their display of information and souvenir items at the Sea Days Festival at Port Welshpool, followed by attending the Australia Day celebrations at Port Albert.

Then in February, many people visited the friends’ display at the Meeniyan Garlic Festival and a week later at the Foster Show.

The friends’ fundraising raffles were well supported, too, with happy winners hailing from various parts of Gippsland and Melbourne.

During March, friends members were delighted to meet 34 members of the St Helena Probus Club from Eltham-Greensborough and 22 members from the Pakenham East Probus Club, on-site at the picnic shelter.

The Probus members received an informative talk, and a catered lunch or morning tea, after their walk through the grounds to view the falls.

All were impressed by the tidiness of the reserve and the excellent amenities, and certainly enjoyed their sightseeing in the district over a number of days.

Should your group be interested in a catered morning or afternoon tea, for a small fee per person, contact the friends well in advance as they would be delighted to meet you if sufficient members are on hand to assist.

Following all the recent strong winds, a working bee was held to pick up fallen bark and sticks.

The steps have been attended to by Parks Victoria Foster and have been made safer for visitors accessing the picnic ground and shelter.

The Agnes Falls are always a delight to see and the bushland picnic grounds are most inviting, so do keep it in mind for a school holiday visit.

Bring your own drinking water and a portable barbecue if you intend to cook, or a picnic to enjoy, and be prepared to take your rubbish home as no bins are provided.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome.

Work on the ground has not yet started on the cantilever project as the design and specifications are still being worked on. Once finalised the tender process can begin.

The friends welcome new members to help at occasional working bees and attend dinner meetings, held every two to three months, at a local venue.

Membership is $10 per annum per adult (or $25 for a family with children under 18).

For further information, contact FoAF secretary Kathy Whelan on 5688 1400 or email: kathleencw@dcsi.net.au.