Aladdin musical weaves its magic

MORE than 800 people packed out the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre across two shows to take in Korumburra Primary School’s senior production of Aladdin on Thursday.

With students in grades 4 to 6 performing, onlookers were treated to a dazzling display of colour, dance and song as the stage was turned into Arabia.

Grade 6 student Alana Lopez Freeman was outstanding in her lead role as Princess Jasmine, as was her male counterpart Will Roberts as Aladdin.

The show has been planned meticulously over the course of the year, spearheaded by performing arts teacher Tanya Jackson with assistance from the entire Korumburra Primary School community.

Assistant principal Dan Wells said the two shows were a great success and well worth the months of hard work.

“To see it all come together the way it did was just fantastic,” Mr Wells said.

“The students were so engaged throughout the whole process and were really excited to perform in front of their families and friends.”

While Mr Wells said the performance had taught students a plethora of dancing, singing and acting skills, it also allowed for much personal growth.

“Getting up on stage and performing in front of people is a really difficult thing to do,” Mr Wells said.

“For every student to get up there and give it a go shows how much confidence and self belief the production instills in them over the course of it all.”

The senior performance of Aladdin follows the juniors’ rendition of Space and Beyond last week, which was also a huge success.