Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Alberton celebrate top season

ALBERTON’S footballers and netballers enjoyed a night off from the game with their vote count and presentation night on Saturday at Tarwin’s home ground.
Best and fairest awards were presented to the top players in the league, and the 2017 teams of the year were announced.
Special congratulations went to Toora Football Netball Club for taking home the Most Disciplined Club award. This award was accepted by co-club presidents Craig Jenkins and Trent Crawford.

Seniors: Fish Creek’s Callan Park and Toora’s Ben Wells were equal best and fairest for Alberton Football Netball League. They are pictured with Sarah Kidd who presented the Peter Moore Medal (granddaughter) and Daniel Britton who presented the Rod Tibballs Memorial Trophy (grandson).

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=22502

Posted by on Sep 5 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...

Recently Added