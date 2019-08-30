Alberton celebrates the best players of the year





The Alberton netball Team of the Year, headlined by Foster’s Kelsey Angwin (front left) and Stony Creek’s Jade Cashin (front right).

COMPETITORS came together on Saturday night for the Alberton Football Netball League’s senior Best and Fairest vote count, in which players were recognised for their high level of performance.

Stony Creek’s Darcy Atkins (A Grade football) and Foster’s Kelsey Angwin (A Grade netball), both playing in grand finals this weekend, were the senior Best & Fairest winners on the night.

It was third time lucky for Darcy, who had finished second in the two previous counts.

The 23-year-old Maroons midfielder made sure to acknowledge those who had helped him along the way.

“I’m grateful to have two really supportive parents there for me,” he said.

“They come down and watch every game, which is good.”

“Stony Creek footy club has been really good, and captain Dyl (Dylan Zuidema) I have to give big thanks to.”

Darcy’s coach Scott Anderson was not surprised his gun on-baller took out the award, as he knew it had been on the cards for some time now.

“He’d be the best footballer in Alberton over the last five years,” he said.

“Really he should probably be playing in a higher league.”

Kelsey Angwin was also grateful for her award, but had her mind set on this weekend.

“All the girls and coaches at Foster have been great this season,” she said.

“Hopefully we can go one better this week and win the grand final.”

All awards on the night were:

C Grade netball Best and Fairest – Samantha Williams (Tarwin).

B Grade netball Best and Fairest – Jasmine Manne (Fish Creek) and Shannon Leggett ( Toora).

A Grade netball Best and Fairest – Kelsey Angwin (Foster).

Reserves football Best and Fairest – Jake Chaseling (Foster).

Senior leading goal kicker – Tom McGowan (Foster).

Senior football Best and Fairest – Darcy Atkins (Stony Creek).

Netball Team of the Year.

Football Team of the Year.