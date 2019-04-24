Alberton favours Ellinbank

THERE were no takers for the Mid Gippsland Football Netball League, leaving the future of football still up for negotiation.

Alberton clubs Fish Creek, Tarwin, Toora and MDU confirmed applications had been submitted to the Ellinbank Football Netball League.

Foster chose not to comment at this stage and Stony Creek could not be reached before going to print.

Mid Gippsland spokesperson Rob Popplestone said the league would discuss interest from any clubs to create a strong, even competition for 2020.

“We are willing to discuss options with interested clubs within a respectable timeframe,” he said.

“The last time we were faced with these decisions, we were heading into our finals series.”

Mr Popplestone said it was his understanding that the six Alberton teams wanted to remain together and felt there was a better chance of that happening at Ellinbank.

Toora co-president Trent Crawford said Ellinbank was favourable if the objective was to keep the Alberton clubs together.

“It’s going to add to our travel time but it would be good to have more teams in the competition mix. With any luck, we would play local sides twice and only have to travel a couple of times during the season,” he said.

MDU president Jason Harris felt the move the Ellinbank would be beneficial for recruitment, with more Melbourne based players likely to join the competition with closer venues.

The Ellinbank league was given 21 days as of Monday, April 15, to respond to the submissions.

Alberton president Barry Stride and Ellinbank president Roger Gwynne chose not to comment until the end of the 21 days.

Despite the submission setback, Mid Gippsland Football Netball League has hit the ground running with a strong start to the 2019 season.

Boolarra celebrated its first win since 2016 and the league is looking forward to round three, which promises fans three days of football.

“Morwell East and Boolarra will play a night game on Anzac Day to kick things off, and Trafalgar and Thorpdale will play on the Sunday, so there is a fair bit of footy