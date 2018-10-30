Alberton remains in crisis talks

THE Alberton Football Netball League executive met for the first time last week to try to thrash out a solution to the impasse which leaves that league out in the cold, facing the prospect of another season with just six teams.

As a result of the recent rejection by AFL Victoria of a two league merger with Mid Gippsland, the Alberton league also faces the likelihood that some clubs may try to exit the league all together.

Alberton Football League president Barry Stride told The Star the league is basically “trying to work things out themselves.”

“We got nothing out of the reviews of the last two and a half years, AFL Gippsland has been useless, our league has gone from powerful to the weakest league,” Mr Stride said.

“We are currently working with all the teams to find a home for the clubs,” Mr Stride said.

He stopped short of saying it was the end of the Alberton league, saying it was “the right of every one of the six teams to explore their options. Look, I don’t blame them.”

“We have been on the phones constantly trying to work out a solution for the six clubs. We have a window of opportunity and we have to have our requests in by October 31 (tomorrow),” Mr Stride said.

Mr Stride said clubs were already experiencing situations where their players and some coaches have been headhunted by clubs outside Alberton.

“Quite frankly you can’t blame them for looking elsewhere.”

He said rumours had been flying thick and fast.

“We had one the other day that said we had an emotional wind up of the league as our board had been dismissed. Well, I was at the meeting and this didn’t happen.”

It is believed some clubs had made enquiries to other leagues like Mid Gippsland, Ellinbank and North Gippsland.

Mr Stride said any club changes had to get the okay of Alberton and also signed off by AFL Victoria.

“I’m hoping to have a bit more information to you next week,” he said.