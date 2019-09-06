Alex Scott has a new home in Leongatha



FRESH ERA: Alex Scott and Staff has moved to a new location at 41 Bair Street, Leongatha. Enjoying the new office are (L-R) Kim Rosser, Steph White and Andrew Newton.

ONE of the region’s oldest real estate and stock agencies now has a new home in Leongatha.

Alex Scott and Staff has moved a few doors up and now operates from 41 Bair Street.

The new open plan office is more fresh and modern, and includes two private meeting rooms and breakout seating areas for staff to meet with clients.

A fresh LED window display, together with televisions linked to the agency’s website, showcase properties is a contemporary manner.

The agency specialises in selling residential, rural lifestyle, beef and dairy, and commercial properties.

The agency’s real estate sales team is Andrew Newton, Peter Dwyer and Alan Steenholdt, joined by property manager Kim Rosser, and Steph White and Kerry Zuidema in administration.

Dane Perczyk and Richard Faulkner look after livestock.

Student Mitchell Bentvelzen is on work placement every Thursday at the agency.

The agency has been in Leongatha for 16 years and was previously located at 45 Bair Street for 10 years.

“Before that, we used to cover the region from our Korumburra office. Alex Scott and Staff has been in the area since 1886 and is one of the longest standing stock and station agents in the state,” Mr Newton said.

“Having longevity in the business and having so many offices, we have a lot of connections throughout Gippsland.

“We try to employ locals with connections with the area. What sets us apart is that we have 14 offices between Venus Bay and Melbourne.

“Because of that, we can promote local properties to Melbourne clients.”

There is space alongside Alex Scott and Staff’s new office is available for other businesses to rent.