Alex Welsh picked for Australia



BOUND FOR WORLDS: Alex Welsh will wear the green and gold for Australia when he travels to the Netherlands for the World Championships in September.

HANDCYCLIST Alex Welsh of Korumburra has been selected as one of 14 athletes on the Australian team for the 2019 UCI Para-cycling road world championships.

Currently competing in Europe Alex said he was stoked to be selected in the Aussie team with the championships being held from September 12-15 in Emmen, the Netherlands.

Hearing the news brought delight to his father Jim Welsh who works at Marriotts Motorcycles and Power Equipment in Leongatha.

“I’m incredibly proud of what Alex has managed to achieve, his training has lifted considerably and he has been inspirational to anyone who knows him,” Mr Welsh told The Star.

“This is the first time he’s been selected on the Australian team and it’s a step closer to what would be his dream to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.”

Alex, 27, has spent the last few weeks in Europe where he has been competing as a H3 category hand cyclist, competing in the Anie Handi tour in France, then the Upper Austrian tour then at Cologne in Germany over the weekend.

When he’s at home Alex spends most his time working for Push Mobility in Melbourne and Brisbane and still manages to get back to his father’s base in Korumburra from time to time.

“I’m really happy with the way I’m riding with lots of PB’s and being challenged both physically and mentally,” Alex said.

“I thank everyone who has supported me coming to Europe and everyone who has supported me back home.”

Alex races under the Leongatha Cycling Club with the club rightly proud of having Alex representing them around the world.