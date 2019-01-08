Alex Welsh takes out National title

HANDCYCLIST Alex Welsh has taken out a National title, winning the H3 category road race on the weekend at the Australian Road Championships at Buninyong.

Months of training have proven successful for Leongatha Cycling Club’s Welsh who took out the race in a handy one hour 31.55 minutes ahead of second placed Michael Taylor of Echuca Moama, and Lachlan O’Brien of Preston Cycling Club.

Welsh recorded an average speed of 26.6km/h over the course.

Alex thanked family and friends for all their messages of support and said he has enjoyed training around the Mardan and Dumbalk hills with other members of the cycling club.

Alex was also competing in a time trial yesterday with hopes of another good outcome.

Another Leongatha Cycling Club member Alex Dunbar of Wonthaggi finished a credible 14t h in the Under 19 road race around the 104.4km circuit on Saturday. Oliver McLean also represented Leongatha in the race.

Tom McFarlane represented the club in Saturday’s Under 23 road race over 127.6km. McFarlane fared well in the 33km Under 23 criterium race, finishing in sixth place but importantly helping teammate Jarrod Drizners get first place on the podium and a national title under his belt.

Quite a contingent of riders and supporters from South Gippsland were in Ballarat and Buninyong for the championships taking the opportunity to get some valuable kms under their belts, riding the roads around Ballarat.