All clubs appeal league’s decision

APPEALING THE DECISION: Just like Toora’s Kelsey Pavlou on Saturday, Alberton clubs are appealing a decision to put them on the sidelines.

IT may not be over for Alberton yet.

AFL Gippsland has received six notices of appeal relating to Ellinbank and District Football League’s response to transfer applications from Alberton Football Netball League clubs.

All six member clubs of the Alberton league submitted appeals against the Ellinbank’s decision to turn down the individual requests to join the league for season 2020 and the AFL Gippsland Region Commission now has until June 3 to provide a ruling.

The Alberton league has been fighting for a stronger competition since the formation of the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition in 2017.

West Gippsland took five original Alberton teams, leaving Alberton with just six teams after DWWWW went into recess.

The Commission will meet with AFL Victoria representatives to discuss the situation and appeal hearing process.

Given its role in the appeal process, AFL Gippsland will not offer any further comment on this matter until its conclusion.