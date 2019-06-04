All hail the big chill

Jay Armstrong drew on his imagination and turned hail into a snowman at his Inverloch home.

WE’VE had the big chill, now the good news is it’s going to warm up.

That’s the message that’s come through from the Bureau of Meteorology to a shivering South Gippsland district.

Over the past few weeks, the mercury has plummeted to as low as zero degrees and the rain hasn’t let up.

In fact, 77mm of rain fell in Leongatha and surrounds in the last week of May.

The rainfall is good news.

It means all reservoirs have now reached levels averting potential water restrictions.

Catchments are now well saturated and the percentage of runoff into reservoirs is increasing.

This can be a mixed blessing because it can add sediment and debris to the water.

South Gippsland Water’s managing director Philippe du Plessis said some Leongatha customers reported a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water, but despite the temporary change, the water still complied with state and Australian regulations and was – and is – safe to drink.

The warmer weather now expected will help promote pasture growth for livestock, according to BOM senior forecaster Keris Arndt.

He is predicting the thermometer will rise into the teens before the end of the week.

He did say however overnight temperatures are expected to fall between one and seven degrees tonight (Tuesday) and Wednesday night, but will gradually increase towards the weekend.

A cold front next Monday is forecast to bring more rain and is likely to bring more hail.

In Fish Creek, Neville Buckland recorded the heaviest May rainfall of 166mm since 2012, and before that, 1968.

His biggest daily fall last week was 35mm on Wednesday, with 19 days of rain in May.

“In Waratah, just 13 kilometres down the road, 250mm was recorded. Rainfall was heavier on the coast,” Mr Buckland said.

While the cold snap and icy storms have been a shock, many are rejoicing the sudden shift in weather.

John Matthews, owner of a dairy farm and vineyard at Berry’s Creek, said that in just a few days the rain has made a significant difference.

“Everything has greened up again and the property is looking great,” he said.

“It’s been a really dry year for the grapes; the harvest has only been about half as normal. I’ve been here 20 years and we’ve had dry years, but never this dry.

“The vines are dormant now, but the ground needs moisture and that’s what the rain is bringing.”

Mr Matthews said while there is such a thing as too much rain in South Gippsland, more rain was still needed.