Ally strives for football dream

GLEN Alvie’s Ally Kershaw aspires to be involved in the new women’s national football league.

The 17 year old is in her third year developing her skills with both the Dalyston youth girls team and Gippsland Power.

“For six weeks we trained in Leongatha on Friday nights and at the stadium in Morwell on Tuesday nights. It’s really helped me improve my skills,” she said.

“I will be playing with both teams again this year and I’m really excited.”

Ally said she has always loved watching football, but wished she could join in.

She was approached by Dalyston youth girls founder Ella Angarane in 2015 and happily joined the team.

“I was playing netball at the time, but I jumped at the opportunity to play footy,” she said.

“I stopped playing netball and started training with the youth girls.”

The youth girls enjoyed more success in the second year, which led them to winning the premiership.

However, Ally suffered a season ending injury.

“I broke my hand during a game and I couldn’t play for three months. It healed just before the finals, so I was able to play in the grand final,” she said.

“Even though I couldn’t train or play, I went along to support the girls. I was still the captain and it was a good experience to be a leader and a role model. It helped me build my confidence.”

Ally joined Gippsland Power in her first year of football after she was scouted by AFL Victoria football development manager Chelsea Caple.

“Playing with Gippsland Power has been great because I’ve been able to play with different girls from around Gippsland and I’ve made a lot of new friends,” she said.

“We play against some of the best girls’ footballers in Victoria and it’s really improved the way I play. I’ve seen a huge difference.”

Ally received the 2016 GippSport Most Disciplined Player Scholarship for Girls at the end of the last season. She received the award because of her improvement in the game and because of her dedication to the Dalyston team during her injury recovery.

“I had wires in for four weeks so I couldn’t do much at all. Once I got those out, I was able to start running again and working to put strength back into my arm,” she said.

Through her work with Gippsland Power she has regained her fitness. When she’s at home, she has personal training sessions with Glen Alvie’s Alysha Conlan and tries to run six to 10 kilometres up to four times a week.

Ally is excited to return to football this season, but is also highly anticipating the start of the televised women’s league.

“I’m so excited to watch the women’s league. I can’t believe the support behind it,” she said.

“In a couple of years I hope the opportunity to play in the league comes up for me. I’d love to try out. It would be a great experience.”

She is also looking forward to the increase in youth girls’ teams locally.

“I’m glad there will be more opportunities for girls to play in the area,” she said.

“For those who are a bit unsure, the confidence will come. Take the opportunity and you will really enjoy it.”

Ally has two seasons left with the youth girls and wants to join the Bass Coast women’s team in 2019.