Always a good time at LSC

LEONGATHA Secondary College’s Friday’s focus turned to running, jumping and throwing for their school athletics carnival on Friday.

Students were pumped when its serious and not-so-serious athletes took part in field events or just cheered on their classmates.

College sports coordinator Katherine Roberts was delighted with the students’ spirit in and out of competition.

“An amazing turn out saw a vast number of students compete for house points,” Ms Roberts said.

“Congratulations to all students who participated; from competing in an event, assisting with tasks on the day and cheering for fellow students and friends.

“As always a very big thank you must go to the staff of LSC, without you the day would not run as smoothly and successful as it did.

“There were many family and friends who visited across the day to support the students.

“Congratulations to Joatoba on a grand day, to the students who broke records; some old, some new, the champions and runner ups and all participants.”

Joatoba finished the day off in first place with 778 points, Mittyak coming in second place with 695 points, third place was Mundara with 679 points and Kindyerra came fourth with 536 points.

There was two additions to the champions table including Willow Bass who was equal champion in the girls 16 years age group and Alice Reid was equal runners up in the girls 12 and 13 years age group.

The next round of athletic sports will be held on Thursday, April 20 at the Newborough athletics track.

Age champions were:

12 and 13 years boys age champion Jesse Burns and runner ups Joshua Wight and Lucus Vanderzalm.

12 and 13 years girls age champion Jennifer Moss and runner ups Milla Fixter and Alice Reid.

14 year old boys age champion Patrick Bier and runner up Philip Smith.

14 year old girls age champion Evie Bath and runner ups Alexandra Scott, Chloe Brown and Jessie Fowkes.

15 year old boys age champion Reegan Kemp and runner ups Travis Nash and Harry Vanderzalm.

15 year old girls age champion Stacey Giliam and runner up Maddison Cruickshank.

16 year old boys age champion Mitchell KcKay and runner ups Liam O’Neill and Jai Bright.

16 year old girls age champion Hayley Wight and runner ups Willow Bass and Ella Harris.

17 year old boys age champion Nathan Perrott and runner up Brett Thorson.

18-20 year old boys age champion William Collins and runner up Thomas Evans.

18-20 year old girls age champion Tanika McCaughan and runner up Ally Martin.