Amy Burgess will chop her hair for charity

CHARITY CHOP: This Friday will be the second time Amy Burgess will cut her hair for charity.

KORUMBURRA’S Amy Burgess is an inspiration to as all as she prepares to give her locks the chop for charity.

This will be the second time the 17 year old has donated her hair while raising funds for Variety – the Children’s Charity’s Hair with Heart initiative.

This Friday at 4pm will be when Amy gets 32.5cm of her hair cut off.

Her donated locks will then be fashioned into a wig for someone suffering hair loss due to a medical condition.

Amy is now urging the community to make last minute donations before her hair gets the chop.

“Wigs cost families up to $6,000, lasting 1-2 years, meaning families can spend tens of thousands of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child’s youth,” Amy said.

“By making a donation, you can help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need,” she said.

While no one in her family has been affected by hair loss, it’s an issue she holds close to her heart regardless.

“Although I don’t get to see who my hair is donated to, it’s so rewarding to know it will be helping someone,” she said.

“My family is all very proud, especially the second time around.”

Amy wished to thank everyone who has already donated to the worthy cause.

To donate and support Amy, visit https://hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/amy-burgess?fbclid=IwAR0KIgc2fXsYzTkTYLc7s-P3YEJw0Z6fTGf342WMwhPopyqD8bHDKZk2h_g