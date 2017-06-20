Ancient footprints make fossil history

ANCIENT footprints of a bird of prey found near Tarwin Lower in 1969 are now helping scientists unravel Australia’s prehistoric past.

The footprints have only recently been confirmed as being around 110,000 to 120,000 years old and most likely belonging to a wedge-tailed eagle like the species that flies above South Gippsland today.

“What is especially special about these is that they are the only raptor trails we know of anywhere in Australia,” Dr Aaron Camens of Flinders University said.

“In all the footprints we find, the birds we see are shorebirds or emus. We don’t tend to see raptor prints preserved. It’s about how much time they spend on the ground.”

The footprints were first reported in a paper by KN Bell and JA DeMerlo in 1969, but reverse plaster casts of the prints owned by Korumburra’s Lyn Wilson have recently helped the Flinders University team to identify the species and the age of the prints.

“We made a composite cast of the tracks and will put together a paper with what we know about it and its identity of what it actually is,” Dr Camens, a lecturer in paleontology, said.

Mrs Wilson’s brother in law Ted Chapman took the casts in 1972 after finding the prints in rock behind the dunes down what was then known as Five Mile Track, off Walkerville Road, Tarwin Lower.

She showed the plaster cast to dinosaur enthusiast Mike Cleeland of Phillip Island and via him, photos of the prints made their way to the Flinders University team.

“It’s not like an emu because the print has a claw out the back. It’s not a walking bird because of the width between the two sets of prints. It’s like an eagle landing and hopping,” Mrs Wilson said.

“I was quite excited to find out what it was because the cast has been kicking around from one family to the other.”

Dr Camens said while the tracks were quite weathered in 1969, they were still in good condition when relocated by Fish Creek’s Gary Wallis.

Mrs Wilson said she “comes from a family of fossil hunters” and grew up near the site of the famed Koonwarra fossil dig from which feather fossils were recovered. She spent her childhood searching for fossils near her home.