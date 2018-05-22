Andrea Thorson takes championship

ANDREA Thorson has reclaimed the Meeniyan Golf Club ladies championship for 2018.

Having won the championship before, Andrea regained the title after Dot Christie took out the championship in 2017.

Going into the final round Thorson was three shots ahead of Christie and it was anyone’s title. With a good front nine Thorson extended her lead. Despite a close back nine Thorson maintained her lead to win.

Christie told The Star Andrea played a good game and congratulated her on her win.

“Andrea reminds me a little of how I was 20 years ago”, Christie said.

“But I’ll be back again, all going well, to have another go next year.”

Christie has won the Meeniyan Golf Club ladies championship 45 times and she has competed in more than 50 championships in a row!

The final round of the Club Ladies Championships last Wednesday was played in perfect weather and with the golf course playing well.

Winners on the day were Andrea Thorson 74 (9) Susan Straw 74 (29) and Nancye Hammet 83 (36). Putting was won by Dot Christie 25 putts.

The winner of the Championships was Andrea Thorson with total aggregate of 249 gross. B Grade was won by Faye Lepage with 292 gross and C Grade was won by Jenny Cope 343 gross.

Handicap winner was Andrea Thorson 222 net and Senior Champion was Dot Christie with 229 net.