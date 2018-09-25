Angels deliver rain

LEONGATHA is doing its bit for farmers with Michael’s IGA teaming up with The Drought Angels to provide welcome financial support to farmers doing it tough during the drought, particularly in Victoria’s east.

The Drought Angels, a not-for-profit charity, assist farmers with day-to-day living expenses, utility bills and stockfeed.

Michael’s IGA Manager Chris O’Leary is urging customers to dig deep, providing gold coin donations from August 27 to November 4 at all participating IGA supermarkets. So far, Leongatha has raised $820 with Korumburra collecting $592. As of last weekend, a total of 5233 raindrops were donated raising $10466.

“Customers passing through our check-outs can donate $2 toward the campaign which equates to one raindrop. The community have responded willingly and are eager to lend assistance,” Chris said.

“All funds raised go directly to The Drought Angels. We are coming together as an IGA community to raise much needed funds, supporting our farmers amidst the long-term droughts.”

An Angel, the former term for an old English gold coin, will go toward a good cause with customers delivering their golden goodness to The Drought Angels.