Posted by brad

Animals blessed in Poowong

ANIMAL lovers of Poowong blessed their pets at the Poowong Chapel on Sunday.

On October 4 people across the world celebrate the feast day of the patron Saint of Animals, Saint Francis of Assisi.

It’s customary that in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures, animals are led to churches for a special ceremony called the Blessing of the Animals.

Reverend Judy McLeod blessed the animals of Poowong.

“It is a way of claiming God’s faith for all beings and for all of our animals,” she said.

“God’s grace is with us as we bless our animals and care for the world.”

Around 30 people brought their pets along to the ceremony.

Blessed animals: Reverend Judy McLeod blessed animals at the Poowong Blessing of the Animals on Sunday.