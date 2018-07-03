Annie opens this Friday

LEONGATHA Lyric Theatre’s presentation of Annie opens this Friday night, July 6, in Leongatha’s Mesley Hall.

The star of the show is of course Annie, played by Grace Farmer and her understudy, Cecily De Gooyer. Both girls are delightful in their performance and are rising talents for Lyric Theatre.

Grace Farmer turns 11 on opening night. After seeing Lyric’s Mary Poppins, Grace was inspired to be on stage.

She has singing lessons with Kerryn Lockhart at Newhaven College. She studies classical ballet, tap and other dance with Lisa Pellin, and has received awards at eisteddfods.

Grace played Teacher in the school production of Moldie Oldies, and has found rehearsals “amazing” and motivating.

Oliver Warbucks, the New York City billionaire who adopts Annie, is played by Tim Gesell. Tim won an award for most outstanding male support for his role in Pippin by Wonthaggi Theatrical Group in 2017.

Tim lives in Inverloch and has had past involvement in many productions in Melbourne and South Gippsland.

Annie is the tenth production he’s been in over the 10 years he’s lived in the region, including several shows with Wonthaggi Theatrical Group and playing John in Miss Saigon.

For Tim, Annie is a “redeeming story celebrating female energy”. While there has been progress in social justice and equality since the 1920s, there’s still a way to go, with hopes for a better tomorrow, he said.

Grace Farrell is Oliver Warbucks’ private secretary and is played by Kerryn Moren. Kerryn lives in Korumburra and runs a family business with her brother in Inverloch.

From her early teens, she’s had a passion to perform and is grateful for the theatrical opportunities offered locally.

Annie is Grace’s first show with Lyric, but she played an orphan in her teens and has performed in Wonthaggi Theatrical Group’s Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Evita, Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Anything Goes and Bend it Like Broadway. Kerryn has had a fantastic time in rehearsals working alongside so many talented performers.

Miss Hannigan is played by Michelle Dal Masetto. Her involvement as a teen in local theatre gave her a love of acting. She is now drama/English teacher at Leongatha Secondary College and likes acting, with a preference for modern Australian plays.

Michelle has directed GAT winning shows for Lyric and Wonthaggi Theatrical Group. She was last on stage as nasty Miss Andrews in Mary Poppins, and she acted as a 14 year old in Lyric’s previous production of Annie, when she was impressed with Glenys Day’s characterisation of Miss Hannigan.

Michelle is brilliant in her role as Miss Hannigan in Lyric Theatre’s 2018 performance of Annie. She will have you on the edge of your seats!

Rooster is Miss Hannigan’s villain brother who is down on his luck and always looking for a quick buck. Rooster is played by Brad Boucher.

This is Brad’s second show for Lyric Theatre and he played Edna Turnblad in Hairspray in last year’s Lyric production. He has had several years performing with Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

Lily is Rooster’s girlfriend in the show and is played by Kiarna Smith. Kiarna was enrolled in dance classes as a three year old and loves performing.

After Hairspray, Kiarna couldn’t resist coming back for another year of “laughter, friendships and love”. She teaches at Fish Creek Primary School.

“It’s a wonderful experience working with Michelle and Brad,” she said.

Performances will be held July 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15,19, 20 and 21.

Tickets are selling fast, but can still be purchased through trybooking: https://www.trybooking.com/367918

Tickets are also available from Great Southern Outdoors on Bair Street, Leongatha.

Lyric will be selling tickets from the shop between 11am and 3pm on weekdays and 10am until 12pm on Saturdays.