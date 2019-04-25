ANZACS remain in our hearts

SOUTH Gippslanders turned out in their thousands to pay their respects at ANZAC Day services across the region today.

Diggers marching proudly down A’Beckett Street in Inverloch.

Inverloch

A cool clear morning greeted more than 400 at Inverloch for the annual ANZAC Day dawn service.

The dawn remembrance was reignited by the Inverloch RSL Sub Branch 20 years ago when a small crowd of 15 turned up.

Now it is standing room only around the RSL Hall as it continues to grow in popularity with local residents.

Vice president of the sub branch, Peter Allen, said this year’s gathering was one of the biggest on record.

“It was heart-warming to see the local community come out in such big numbers reflecting that remembrance of our servicemen and women is not forgotten,” he said.

The Inverloch service included local piper, Karl Scothern and bugler, Eric Cross from Kongwak.

The dawn service was followed by a gunfire breakfast and a commemorative service at the Inverloch Community Hub.

Korumburra RSL Sub-branch president David Jackson and Korumburra girl Annabelle Fallu.

Korumburra

Younger generations honoured relatives who served in conflicts past at Korumburra’s ANZAC Day morning service today.

Neville Smith of Korumburra wore his father William Smith’s medals from World War One, including a mention for a bravery award he did not receive.

Sue Hutton and son Geoff of Korumburra remembered their husband and father Ron, who died three years ago and served in Vietnam from 1970-71.

Geoff wore the medals of his great grandfather Austin Morton-Hill, formerly of Korumburra, who served on the Western Front in World War Two.

The service, held at the cenotaph in Coleman Park, saw Korumburra RSL Sub-branch president David Jackson read the ANZAC Requiem that opened with, “On this day above all days we recall those who served in war and who did not return to receive the grateful thanks of the nation”, and also acknowledged the service of Australian and New Zealand personnel in many conflicts.

An estimated 800 people attended Korumburra’s dawn service at the cenotaph.

Mr Jackson told those gathered how dawn services acknowledged how the half light of dawn and dusk were common times for enemies to attack.

Soldiers in defensive positions were woken in the dark before dawn to ensure they were alert by the time first light touched the battlefield.

Leongatha



Year 10 School captains of Chairo Christian College, Natasha Hibma and Cassie Piening.

Our last ANZAC may have died in 2002, but the strength of the ANZAC spirit continued to thrive today in Leongatha.

“It’s more than a public holiday, it’s a tradition,” guest speaker, Petty Officer CD Steve Archibald said during the commemoration service at Memorial Hall.

“We are not here to celebrate or glorify war, but to remember. Let’s push on the importance of this day to our youth.”

RSL president, Ken Wanklyn, said it was heart-warming to see so many people, especially youth, attending the parade and ceremony.

Many children were perched on the shoulders of parents as they respectfully watched the parade and later the laying of wreaths at the Leongatha cenotaph.

Following this, Chairo Christian College captains, Cassie Piening and Natasha Hibma, read a troopers letter home from Gallipoli to the crowd.

Around 300 people attended the dawn service, with the 11am service attracting more numbers.

Petty Officer Archibald, during his address, told spectators that nearly 8000 ANZAC soldiers were killed during the battle of Gallipoli. To put this number into perspective, he compared it to the 2016 consensus were only 5000 men and women in the whole of Leongatha were recorded.

“It’s the spirit of national unity when we come together on ANZAC day,” he said.

Wonthaggi North Primary School students Amelie Ion and Sophie Carter spoke at Wonthaggi’s ANZAC Day service.

Wonthaggi

Wonthaggi united to recognise the brave contributions of its war heroes on ANZAC Day.

Around 500 people gathered for the dawn service, with 400 choosing to attend the 10am service at the Wonthaggi cenotaph.

This year’s service was dedicated to Sergeant Brett Wood MG DSM, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2011.

Sgt Wood was a former Wonthaggi Technical School student. As well as Afghanistan, Sgt Wood served in Timor and Iraq.

Wonthaggi’s service carried an emphasis on the younger generation of servicemen and women, and the Wonthaggi RSL was pleased with the involvement of Wonthaggi’s youth on the day.

St Joseph’s, Wonthaggi North and Wonthaggi primary schools volunteered two speakers each to pay their respects and young members of the Wonthaggi Scout Group were called upon to raise the flags.

More reports in next week’s Star.