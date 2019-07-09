Posted by brad

Applause for Young Frankenstein

HIGHLIGHT: Ben Soumilas’ Inspector Kemp warns the villagers to keep an eye on Frederick Frankenstein and his strange assistants.

YOUNG Frankenstein is a boisterous crowd-pleaser, filled with laugh out loud double entendres, slapstick and a stellar cast to deliver it all.

With my partner, a non-theatre goer, in tow, I was a little apprehensive to attend opening night of Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s musical last Friday.

But instead of expected fidgeting, my partner was gripped by the show – except for bursts of genuine laughter – from the first song to the last ritzy number.

The production is a musical comedy of Mel Brook’s adaptation of his own cult film which poked fun at the monster moves so popular in the thirties.

Lyric cast and crew carried the spoof of vintage Hollywood horror tropes masterfully, with their dedication and substantial rehearsal evident.

Adrian Darakai, who played Dr Frederick Von Frankenstein, was simply brilliant.

From powerful vocals to precision timing and perfect chorography, his character mesmerised the crowd.

The story tells how Dr Frankenstein, although keen to escape the burden of his famous name, inherits his family’s castle, which gives him the opportunity to escape his horrible fiancée Elizabeth, played by Yasmine Watsford.

He soon embraces his legacy, along with the eccentric castle staff.

Among them is Igor, played by Sam Shineberg, who undoubtedly captured the hearts of the audience at Leongatha’s Mesley Hall.

With tongue-in-cheek humour and hilariously clownish movements, Igor attracted many gleeful giggles.

On his way to inherit the family castle and business, Dr Frankenstein is greeted by the yodeling Inga, his new beautiful, blonde assistant, played by Kiarna Smith.

Their instant attraction and Dr Frankenstein’s clumsy reaction to it is incredibly entertaining.

Kerrie Giles’ Frau Blücher, the castle’s housekeeper, is so daunting that horses whinny at the mention of her name.

The monster, brought to the stage by Scott Lawrence, is played with the utmost conviction.

Meanwhile Ben Soumilas’ Inspector Kemp spreads fear as he gathers angry villagers to descend on the castle.

It wasn’t just cast and storyline that impressed; sets were also incredible.

From Frankstein’s lair to an American classroom and a Transylvanian railway, the set was effortlessly transformed time and time again to accommodate a series of believable settings.

With convincing accents, angelic vocals, toe-tapping numbers, dazzling costumes and a buzz of infectious energy, this show is a must-see.

And did I mention live music? The entire show boasted beautiful orchestrated live music that drew audiences into the comedy and horror of every scene.

The entire team is to be congratulated on their work, which presents spectacularly.

Young Frankenstein will run until July 20.

Tickets can be purchased via the Lyric Theatre website www.lyrictheatre.net.au or at Sweet Life Café in Leongatha from 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to noon on Saturdays.