Archie aims for big stage

YOUNG GUN: The Korumburra Wildcats have benefited from Archie’s quick play, attack on the basket and willingness to shoot.

Daniel Renfrey

WHETHER it be winning midfield battles for Victoria in football or scoring breakaway shots in basketball for Korumburra, 12-year-old Archie Terlich of Inverloch can do it all.

Just a few months after playing for Victoria in a national football carnival in WA, the young gun has been selected to represent Vic Country at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in NSW next January.

“I was a bit nervous at first because I wasn’t sure if I would make it into the team,” Archie said.

“Once I knew I made it, it felt really good and it was a bit of a relief.”

Archie has developed fast playing for the Korumburra Wildcats as a shooting guard, often scoring in bunches and guiding his team to wins.

He has also made big strides in football though, performing well in the midfield and at half-back for Inverloch-Kongwak and Victoria in a national competition in which his side went undefeated and won the national title.

“The national comp was really competitive, and play was much faster,” Archie said.

“The skill level was a lot higher than usual as well, so it improved me quickly and made my decision-making faster.”

The talented footballer now turns his attention full-time to the basketball season, during which he will continue to develop at Korumburra and prepare for the country cup in New South Wales.

“I’ve done it in footy so to be able to represent Victoria in basketball as well is great,” Archie said.

“I just hope we can win it all as a team and that I can play as best as I can and continue developing.”

In terms of the areas of his game he wants to develop, Archie has his focus on the offensive side of things.

“I like to shoot it a lot,” he said.

“I want to be able to improve my shot selection and efficiency and make more of my shots.”

Beyond the country cup though, and while he is still young, the promising player has set long-term goals in both his footy and basketball careers.

“I hope to get as far as I can in basketball or maybe get into the AFL as a footballer for Hawthorn, my favourite team,” he said.

“That’d be really good.”

With achievements on a national stage already, Archie has taken a big step toward achieving these goals.