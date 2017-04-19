Art brightens hospital walls

THE corridors of the Leongatha Hospital are a little brighter, thanks to the art space project, which has seen the halls decked in local art.

The brainchild of Gippsland Southern Health Service CEO Mark Johnson, Tim Howard and Daniel Smith, the project h

“It is important to us to continue to collaborate and engage with those who use and support our health services,” assistant director of nursing Anita Sorensen said.

“Not only does the artwork beautify our environment, it also has well documented benefits for our wellbeing, which is unique to each individual.”

Ms Sorensen said the health service appreciated the commitment of Koonwarra’s Meg Viney in taking on the curator’s role.

“We also want to thank all of the artists who have and who will share their beautiful art with us and the wider community,” she said.

The art hanging in the halls will be changed every four months and each change will introduce a new set of artists to the local community.

Ms Sorensen said the project gives the community a feeling of ownership of the hospital, which is “really lovely”.

She said it will be nice to start hearing feedback about the art from patients and their families as well as staff and the general community.

“It will be great for everyone,” she said.

Ms Viney said she was grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the project.

“The artists involved are also extremely grateful for the opportunity to show their work in such a public space,” she said.

The artworks on display are all for sale, enquiries can be made through Ms Viney.

Ms Sorensen said the art display is open for the whole community to come in and view.

“You don’t have to be a patient to see it,” she said.