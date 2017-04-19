Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Art brightens hospital walls

THE corridors of the Leongatha Hospital are a little brighter, thanks to the art space project, which has seen the halls decked in local art.

The brainchild of Gippsland Southern Health Service CEO Mark Johnson, Tim Howard and Daniel Smith, the project h

“It is important to us to continue to collaborate and engage with those who use and support our health services,” assistant director of nursing Anita Sorensen said.

“Not only does the artwork beautify our environment, it also has well documented benefits for our wellbeing, which is unique to each individual.”

Ms Sorensen said the health service appreciated the commitment of Koonwarra’s Meg Viney in taking on the curator’s role.

“We also want to thank all of the artists who have and who will share their beautiful art with us and the wider community,” she said.

The art hanging in the halls will be changed every four months and each change will introduce a new set of artists to the local community.

Ms Sorensen said the project gives the community a feeling of ownership of the hospital, which is “really lovely”.

She said it will be nice to start hearing feedback about the art from patients and their families as well as staff and the general community.

“It will be great for everyone,” she said.

Ms Viney said she was grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the project.

“The artists involved are also extremely grateful for the opportunity to show their work in such a public space,” she said.

The artworks on display are all for sale, enquiries can be made through Ms Viney.

Ms Sorensen said the art display is open for the whole community to come in and view.

“You don’t have to be a patient to see it,” she said.

Coloured halls: from left, Inverloch artist Susan Hall, Dr Graham Toohill, art space project curator Meg Viney and Gippsland Southern Health Service assistant director of nursing Anita Sorensen in front of some of the new art hanging in the halls of the hospital.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21189

Posted by on Apr 19 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added