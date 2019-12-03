Artist from The Age visits Yarram



RENOWNED and witty cartoon, caricature and oil painting artist for the Age and Time magazine, Todd Davidson, is holding his first solo exhibition in Yarram.

The exhibition, titled Art, Sweat and Tears, spans Todd’s remarkable career crafting works for esteemed news companies and magazines.

It will run at Yarram Courthouse Gallery until December 17, and will present a range of satirical and imaginative illustration which flowered in newspapers from the late ’60s to the ’90s.

With four works typically published per week and more than 20 years on the job, Todd has compiled an impressive collection of artworks.

“Qantas and Time magazine were early clients, however, it was editorial drawings for The Age, in response to journalists’ stories, where I did most work,” he said.

“I was fortunate to work beside Leunig and John Spooner at The Age and learnt much from them.

“My images use comical surrealism or dramatic forms to convey an idea or comment on contemporary social, political or personal issues and events.

“My mediums have ranged from line work cartoons and charcoal caricatures, to realistic oil paintings. Watercolour has been my go-to medium for its inherent speed and spontaneity.”

Todd would then use Photoshop to adjust scanned artworks as the industry took a digital turn.

The display at Yarram Courthouse Gallery also features poems and social commentary cartoons as Todd begins to explore other mediums and interests.

“I’ve just started writing which I am enjoying as I can create my own stories with images around that,” he said.

While Todd hails from St Kilda, Melbourne, he has ties to the local area with his sister, Diana Speed, and mother, Margaret Davidson, living in Yarram.

Todd said his mother had never seen his original works on display before, so the exhibition was a first in many regards.

All works are for sale and the exhibition is free entry.