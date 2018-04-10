Artistic talent on show

ART enthusiasts who visited The Goods Shed in Wonthaggi over Easter were delighted with the excellent and diverse quality of art that was on display for the 51st Easter Art Show of the Bass Coast Artists Society.

Hundreds of people passed through the doors over the long weekend. There can be no doubt this exhibition offers new and exciting viewing every Easter.

The show was judged by Barbara McManus, a renowned pastel artist, who was herself, surprised by the standard of the works entered this year. Brad Lester from The Star newspaper, was the photography judge this year, and was amazed with the quality and variety of subjects of photographs he had to choose from.

The judges had difficult choices to make. The society committee and friends did a fantastic job in organising and setting up this successful show.

Part of the success was due to the sponsors, some of whom have contributed loyally for many years.

Opening night on Good Friday was a great place for family, friends and colleagues to catch up and enjoy the convivial atmosphere that resonates in the art society.

Local artist Ken Griffiths was the winner of best in show.

Other awards this year went to:

• best oil, Jackie Moss; highly commended, Froney Ward;

• best acrylic, Heather Towns; highly commended, Dennis Leversha;

• best drawing, Susan Hall; highly commended, Wendy Saphin;

• best pastel, Diana Wilson; highly commended, Froney Ward;

• best watercolour, Diana Edwards; highly commended, Jenny Jackson;

• best mixed media, Frank Schooneveldt; highly commended, Jan Lowe;

• best contemporary, Susan Roth; highly commended, Marian Quigley;

• best colour photo, Robert Tyler; highly commended, Jenny McDonald;

• best black and white photo, Robert Tyler; highly commended, Susan Hall;

• best in show, Ken Griffiths; and

• people’s choice, Diana Wilson.