Posted by brad

Arts precinct in council’s sights

GRAND PLANS: Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Brett Tessari outside the former McBride Campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College, with council’s Donna Taylor and James Stirton.

AN art gallery or even a museum could be built in Wonthaggi.

Wonthaggi Secondary College’s former McBride Campus could be transformed into a cultural hub, but that will be up to Bass Coast Shire Council and the community to decide.

The school has farewelled the McBride Avenue site and will operate from the new senior campus in McKenzie Street in 2020.

Council is now working with the State Government regarding taking over management of the site.

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said council would consult with the community about the future use of the site.

“There is a lot of excitement around town,” he said.

“It will be the new centre of town. In the civic centre there is amazing art that we have collected through the years and it would be brilliant to get that on display.”

That includes the Robert Smith Collection gifted to council in perpetuity and now in storage away from the public’s appreciative eyes.

An art gallery or coal mining museum could also be possible uses for the school.

“It’s an unbelievable site,” council’s James Stirton said.

“This will be a real drawcard for Wonthaggi and the rest of Gippsland.”

Council has allocated $40,000 worth of funding and in-kind support towards the master planning process.

A draft plan could be ready within the first quarter of the next financial year.

“We hope to keep the front of the school site,” Cr Tessari said.

“It’s pretty iconic to Wonthaggi.”

Mr Stirton said a heritage assessment of the site would be undertaken.

“A lot of it is in poor condition so what is able to be kept will be kept,” he said.

The old Wonthaggi post office is now used by council as a meeting space and for community functions, and council has no immediate plans for this building.

What would you like to see the former McBride Campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College used for?

Email your suggestions to The Star: news@thestar.com.au