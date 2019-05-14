Asbestos overhaul for golf club

WORKS UNDERWAY: head plumber from Pipe Co Plumbing Jarrod Brusamarello and Leongatha Golf Club manager Josh Hall oversaw refurbishment works at the club last week.

IT’S full steam ahead for refurbishments at the Leongatha Golf Club, but it’s business as usual out on the golf course.

Whilst the clubroom is currently being cleared of asbestos, competitions and daily events have continued.

It is anticipated the works will finish next week after an initial start date of April 29.

“We lost a few days due to the weather but it has roughly been a three week process,” club manager Josh Hall said.

“Next week there will still be a bit of guttering to finish, but we will be able to use the clubroom again.”

Work has progressed in stages to remove the asbestos and install the Colorbond roofing. Plumbers have been on hand to ensure the installation has been water tight during the wet weather days.

“Numbers for competitions during the construction works have been good, which is encouraging. The course is in good condition and it has been great to see those events going ahead,” Mr Hall said.

Mr Hall said now was the perfect time to undertake the works before the real winter weather hits.

“This is something that has been on the board’s agenda for some time. In the past, Easter and ANZAC Day have been pretty busy for us, so we had to avoid those dates but get in before winter sets in,” he said.

“The works were fully funded by the club and we were greatly supported by some of our members who are local contractors.”

TS Constructions was contracted to undertake the works, along with Pipe Co Plumbing.