Asthma victims stay alert

THE community was invited to learn about thunderstorm asthma at an information session held at the Leongatha Council Chambers on Thursday.

Around 22 people attended the information session, and heard Jade Cesarec from Asthma Australia present a presentation about the causes and treatment of asthma, and the link between asthma and allergies such as hay fever.

Ms Cesarec explained the particular series of events that lead to some thunderstorms triggering mass asthma as happened in 2016 when 10 people died in Victoria.

“Although South Gippsland was not heavily affected, the training funded by the Department of Health and Human Services is intended to raise awareness of the potential problems and how the community can help to minimise any impact,” South Gippsland Shire Council environmental health coordinator Tim Brown said.