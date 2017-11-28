Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Asthma victims stay alert

THE community was invited to learn about thunderstorm asthma at an information session held at the Leongatha Council Chambers on Thursday.

Around 22 people attended the information session, and heard Jade Cesarec from Asthma Australia present a presentation about the causes and treatment of asthma, and the link between asthma and allergies such as hay fever.

Ms Cesarec explained the particular series of events that lead to some thunderstorms triggering mass asthma as happened in 2016 when 10 people died in Victoria.

“Although South Gippsland was not heavily affected, the training funded by the Department of Health and Human Services is intended to raise awareness of the potential problems and how the community can help to minimise any impact,” South Gippsland Shire Council environmental health coordinator Tim Brown said.

Asthma education: from left, South Gippsland Shire Council’s environmental health coordinator Tim Brown, Gippsland Southern Health Service’s health promotion officer Sarah Green, and Gippsland Southern Health Service’s quality manager Nicole Thomas at the thunderstorm asthma community education information session in the Leongatha Council Chambers on Thursday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23361

Posted by on Nov 28 2017. Filed under Featured. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added