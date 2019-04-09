Athletes celebrate

WELL DONE: Leongatha Little Athletics congratulated its Age Champions on April 5.

LEONGATHA Little Athletics held its annual presentation night for the 2018/19 season on Friday, April 5.

The evening was well attended by athletes, parents, grandparents and carers.

President Ben Cruickshank began the evening by welcoming all in attendance and thanking the hard working committee.

Little Athletics Victoria service awards were presented to five athletes for completing seven years of service with the state association.

These awards were received by Mitchell Bath, Connor O’Loughlin, Connor Richards, Bree-Anna Roy and Sarah Doolan.

Volunteer of the Year awards were presented to teenagers Angus Ritchie and Maddi Cruickshank.

Both Angus and Maddi were Little Athletes themselves for many years, and have returned to share their knowledge with young athletes.

They both completed coaching courses run by Little Athletics Victoria prior to returning at the beginning of the season, where they excelled in their roles as On Track coordinators.

After the completion of the On Track program prior to Christmas, Angus and Maddi volunteered their time each Saturday morning to share their passion for athletics by coaching athletes while running field events.

Age Champion and personal best trophies were awarded, with runner up trophies awarded in age groups with large numbers.

Participation plays a huge role in accumulating points for all awards, with a minimum of 70 percent attendance required to be eligible.

All athletes present were awarded with a participation medallion.

Special recognition was given to the only outgoing U16 athlete for the season Sarah Doolan.

Award winners were:

U6 girls: Age Champion Arya O’Malley; equal Personal Best Champions Jordyn Browne and Arli Edwards.

U6 boys: Age Champion Joseph Watt, runner up Age Champion Kevin McRae, Personal Best Champion Tyler Stevic and runner up Personal Best Champion Zane Dowel.

U7 girls: Age Champion Isabella Giliam and Personal Best Champion MacKenzie Evans

U7 boys: Age Champion Oliver Bolge, runner up Age Champion Keagan Koedoot, Personal best Champion Archer McRae and runner up Personal Best Champion Declan Russell.

U8 girls: Age Champion Beau Glenn, runner up Age Champion Anika Edwards, Personal Best Champion Amy Stevic, and equal runner up Personal Best Champions Annabel Gammon and Lacey McRae.

U8 boys: Age Champion Zac Fowles, runner up Age Champion Raidyn Harrison, Personal Best Champion Elijah Le Serve and runner up Personal Best Champion Lachie Grimes.

U9 girls: Age Champion Charlotte Evans, runner up Age Champion Imogen Cruickshank, Personal Best Champion Lacy McNaughton and runner up Personal Best Champion Harper McRae.

U9 boys: Age Champion Quinn Brady and Personal Best Champion Jed Matheson.

U10 girls: Age Champion Ella White, runner up Age Champion Georgia Hutchinson, Personal Best Champion Anna Hutchinson and runner up Personal Best Champion Ruth Bates.

U10 boys: Age Champion Patrick Frayne, runner up Age Champion Tej Gaddam, Personal Best Champion Cohen Harrison and runner up Personal Best Champion Jacob Bolge.

U11 girls: Age Champion Ana Heneghan and Personal Best Champion Alyssa Edwards.

U11 boys: Age Champion Jack McNaughton, runner up Age Champion Billy Horskins, Personal Best Champion Max Fowles and runner up Personal Best Champion Fraser Shaw.

U12 girls: Age Champion Cecily de Gooyer and Personal Best Champion Kahlyn Van Rossen.

U12 boys: Age Champion Reuben Gammon, runner up Age Champion Connor Richards, Personal Best Champion Isaac Bolge and runner up Personal Best Champion Casper Rhoden.

U13 girls: Age Champion Mia Burt, runner up Age Champion Sienna Cruickshank, equal Personal Best Champions Paige Barry and Lucy Patterson, and runner up Personal Best Champion Erika Allen.

U13 boys: Age Champion James Heneghan and Personal Best Champion Oscar Murdoch.

U14 boys: Age Champion Xavier Bolge and Personal Best Champion Mitchell Bath.

U15 girls: Age Champion Georgia Burns and Personal Best Champion Bree-Anna Roy.

U16 girls: Age Champion Sarah Doolan.