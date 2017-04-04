Athletes wow in Sydney

SEVEN South Coast Athletes competed at the Australian Athletics Track and Field National Championships held in Sydney from the March 26 to April 2.

The Junior and Opens competition were held together over the weeks competition this year, which was an opportunity for the junior athletes to witness where their athletics journey could take them.

The Nationals was a first time experience for five of the junior athletes, experiencing the step up in competition and performances. To achieve the qualification to be eligible to compete at nationals is a massive effort in itself by all the athletes.

The South Coast athletes competed to the best of their ability with a number of personal bests being attained by the girls who all finished their season on a high note.

The club congratulated Eleanor Patterson, who won her fifth consecutive National Open title in a tight competition hampered by soggy weather. Eleanor survived a jump off in heavy rain to take the gold medal with a gutsy win.

South Coast is very fortunate to have coaches who prepare their athletes for the national titles, and it thanked David Green and Geoff Russell for their tireless dedication to the athletes over the season to get them to the prestigious level of nationals.

South Coast Athletics congratulates all the athletes and coaches for their commendable efforts during the last week and over the whole of the athletics season.

The club looks forward to seeing you all at the presentation this Sunday (April 9) starting at 11.30am at the Inverloch Angling Club where it can celebrate the successful season together.

Australian championship results:

Elly Radford: sixth in U18 high jump, 1.63m.

Georgia Burns: eighth in U14 400m 60.85, 15th in 800m 2.26.33, and ninth in high jump 1.46m.

Alarna Gibson-Williamson: 10th in U14 80m hurdles 14.85, and sixth in high jump 1.49m.

Vu Montgomery: eighth in U14 javelin 31.33, and eighth in 80m hurdles 16.68.

Jasmine Woods: 14th in U15 triple jump 10.33m.

Nicola Slade: 10th in U15 pole vault 2.40m.

Eleanor Patterson: first in open high jump, 1.83m.