Aussie girls break poverty cycle

INTERNATIONAL AID: Newhaven College students making sanitary kits for girls in undeveloped countries were Faith Hollyoak, Lois Green, Kathryn Scott, Isabella Shone, Kelsi Vanderstaay, Stevie O’Reilly, Vicky Dingley, Tayla Carey, Fiona Anastasi, Gabrielle Martin and Miriam Robinson.

TEENAGERS have pooled their creative talents to help girls in undeveloped countries.

Year 11 textile students at Newhaven College made sanitary hygiene kits that will be sent to the girls overseas, during a recent workshop held by Days for Girls.

The organisation works with students to create the kits that will enable the girls to attend school during menstruation, thereby empowering them to escape poverty cycle and retain their dignity.

Each kit has a cotton bag, two shields, eight liners, two bikini briefs, a face washer, soap and two zip lock bags.

For four years, the Rotary Club of Phillip Island and San Remo has donated money to support the workshops on Phillip Island.

A local team of volunteers is led by Vicki Dingley and they donate their time to produce the kits.

Vicki is always looking for people to volunteer to cut, sew and pack the kits.

To help, phone Vicki on 0438 030 845.

Days for Girls meets the first Tuesday of every month in Cowes from 10am to 3pm. All welcome.