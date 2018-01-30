Aussie pride in Inverloch

IN a display of true Aussie spirit, a large crowd gathered outside the Inverloch Community Hub for this year’s Australia Day celebrations.

This year’s special guests included McMillan MP Russell Broadbent and Bass Coast Shire Councillor Les Larke.

The official proceedings kicked off with a medley of Australian songs performed by the Wonthaggi U3A choir. The choir has been involved with Inverloch’s Australia Day celebrations for at least 10 years, and described the event as “simply beautiful”.

The choir enthralled the crowd with more songs throughout the ceremony, including a performance of the national anthem led by the Salvation Army’s Simone Van Gaalen.

Inverloch Primary School student Anabelle Bremner delighted those present with a reading of My Country by Dorothea McKellar.

The Inverloch RSL presented Anabelle with a special copy of the book after her reading.

Local resident and Inverloch RSL member Alan Gostelow spoke about the vocational pioneers who shaped the nation, and outlined four contributions made by men and women all those years ago.

Salvation Army chaplain Andrew Postlewhite drew the proceedings to a close with a prayer.

Australian flags were handed out on the day as a show of national pride and the Inverloch Lions Club was on deck providing a good old Australian sausage sizzle.

Children enjoyed having their faces painted with amazing Australian inspired designs.