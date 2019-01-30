Australia Day celebrated on Koonwarra parkrun course

Family day: Belinda, Isabelle and Liam Egan took part in the Australia Day parkrun in Koonwarra.

AUSTRALIA Day celebrations kicked off extremely well for many with a run, walk or volunteer at Koonwarra parkrun in the Aussie bush.

Koonwarra has it all – the gum trees, the wildlife, the river, the bridges, the trail, and a thriving community of parkrunners.

There were no thongs to be seen.

It was too hot for flannies and not hot enough for budgie smugglers.

There were a lot of Australian themed clothes – bluies, shorts, hats, flags, tatts and some great daks.

Judy Langstaff celebrated her 50th parkrun with a big contingent of family and friends.

She’s a great member of the parkrun family, often volunteering and always encouraging others.

Out on course there was true Australian mateship with high fives, lots of “come on you can do it” and “you’re nearly there”.

There were no bogans or drongos, but maybe a galah or two.

It’s great to see the different people who come to parkrun.

This week, 126 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 12 were first timers and 12 recorded new personal bests. Representatives of 9 different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by eight volunteers; Ebony Knox, Cindy Borg, Mary Adams, Cassie Van Hoorn, Scott Morrison, Cindy Smith, Helen Lughetto and Joy Miles.

Full results and a complete event history can be found on the Koonwarra parkrun Results Page.

The male record is held by Sam Quirk who recorded a time of 15:54 on April 7, 2018.

The female record is held by Sarah Lewis who recorded a time of 18:44 on August 25, 2018.

The age grade course record is held by John Graham who recorded 83.88 percent on November 11, 2017.