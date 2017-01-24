Australia’s genetic showcase for beef cattle

THE outstanding beef cattle seedstock available in south-east Australia will be on display again with 200 plus studs opening their properties for the 26th Stock & Land Beef Week from January 27 to February 4.

Beef Week is the biggest event of its type in Australia. It has been said, and it could possibly be true, that Beef Week is the biggest event of its type in the world as local and interstate visitors tour the studs in search of their next stud sires or herd improving bulls for commercial herds.

Increasingly, Beef Week is attracting many international cattle industry people keen to discover what the Australia seedstock industry has to offer, especially in the British and European breeds.

Australian seedstock producers have been astute in sourcing the world’s best genetics and now the world is coming to Australia to find superior genetics.

Beef Week exhibitors display thousands of cattle for visitors. As many as 5000 bulls from 30 breeds will sell during Beef Week or at on-property autumn sales in the following weeks in transactions that will put around $30 million into the pockets of Beef Week exhibitors.

Beef Week serves as a high value low cost marketing opportunity for seedstock producers from those selling a handful of bulls to the big operations which can sell hundreds.

Beef Week committee chairman Daryl Pearson urged those seedstock producers considering becoming Beef Week participants to get around as many Beef Week properties and as many breeds as possible and find out what the successful studs are doing to attract visitors.

Beef Week director Geoff Phillips has been involved with the event for over two decades and has predicted increased buying activity during Beef Week and at the autumn on-property sales which follow.

“Following a good season and exceptional beef cattle prices, stud and commercial producers are investing in the best genetics they can find,” he said.

“In 2016 most bull auctions had clearances in the 90 per cent to 100 per cent range and $10,000 plus averages were not uncommon.

“The average for the 22,000 bulls of all breeds sold at auction in 2016 was around $7200, a staggering 25 per cent higher than the $5800 average for 2015.

“While the requirements of bull buyers are varied, Breedplan figures, raw data, polledness, temperament and reputation of the vendor come through as major issues.”

Lists and maps can be found at www.beefweek.com.au or the Beef Week book can be obtained from participating properties on their Beef Week day.